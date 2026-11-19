Granja Faria is a Brazilian poultry company, based in Santa Catarina state, that produces commercial and fertile eggs and day-old chicks and calls itself the country's largest egg producer. Its shares trade on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange, but almost all of them are held by vehicles of its chair, Ricardo Castellar de Faria. Full name Granja Faria S.A. (formerly Avícola Catarinense S.A.) Exchange EGGY3 (ordinary shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters Lauro Müller, Santa Catarina state, Brazil Sector Poultry and eggs: commercial eggs, fertile eggs and day-old chicks Website granjafaria.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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