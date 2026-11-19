Produtores Energéticos de Manso (Proman) is an electricity generation company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Its shares trade under the code PRMN3B on the organised over-the-counter market run by B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. Full name Produtores Energéticos de Manso S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), known as Proman Ticker / exchange PRMN3B (ordinary shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, organised over-the-counter market (balcão organizado), Básico, B3's basic listing segment Headquarters Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CVM registry) Sector Electricity generation (CVM sector label: electricity) Website promanmt.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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