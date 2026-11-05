ICE Officer Posts Bond After Houston Charge

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PUERTO RICO · IMMIGRATION

Key Facts Who Mario Alberto Morales, an officer of ICE, the federal immigration enforcement agency.

Charge Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony with up to 20 years in prison.

Victim Miguel Parra-Hernandez, 48, a Mexican man, was struck in Houston on 10 October 2026 and broke his leg.

Bond A judge set bond at US$30,000 after Morales surrendered on Monday 2 November 2026.

Next step His lawyers say they will ask to move the case to a federal court.

An ICE officer posts bond after a Texas grand jury charged him with hitting a Mexican man with a vehicle in Houston. Mario Alberto Morales, an officer of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), surrendered at a Harris County court on Monday 2 November 2026.

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A judge set his bond at US$30,000 on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. For US readers, the case tests whether a county prosecutor can put a federal immigration officer on trial.

What Happened on 10 October

Harris County prosecutors allege that Morales struck Miguel Parra-Hernandez with an unmarked ICE vehicle during a pursuit in Houston on Saturday 10 October 2026. Parra-Hernandez, 48, a Mexican man who has lived in the county for more than 30 years, broke his leg.

District Attorney Sean Teare, the county’s top elected prosecutor, says surveillance and body camera video show the strike was intentional. He also says the video contradicts ICE’s account that the man ran in front of the vehicle.

A Harris County grand jury, a panel of citizens that decides whether to bring charges, indicted Morales on Friday 30 October 2026. Our earlier report on the indictment sets out what prosecutors played at their news conference.

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After the ICE Officer Posts Bond

Morales surrendered with his lawyers on Monday 2 November 2026 at a Harris County courthouse in downtown Houston. A judge set bond at US$30,000, and he has posted it.

His defense team says it will ask to move the case from the Harris County court to a federal court. District Attorney Teare says his office is ready for that and expects the case to be tried in Harris County.

What ICE and the Defense Say

ICE says the claim that Morales struck the man on purpose is reckless and false. The agency calls the indictment a political stunt and says local officials cannot investigate federal officers acting on duty.

ICE also says its agents were looking for a man with a deportation order, but that man’s daughter says he died nearly a decade ago. Parra-Hernandez was not the target, according to prosecutors, and has no deportation order or criminal record.

Morales’s lawyer, David Lindenmuth, says his client committed no crime and calls the collision an accident. He accuses the district attorney of seeking the indictment for political gain.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

ICE is the federal agency that finds and removes people living in the United States without legal status. Its officers work under the Department of Homeland Security, the cabinet department in charge of border and immigration enforcement.

A district attorney is the elected county prosecutor who brings criminal charges in state court. Harris County, which includes Houston, is the largest county in Texas.

Removal to federal court is a legal step that lets a federal officer ask for trial in a federal courtroom. If it happens, the defense could argue that the officer acted within his federal duties and seek immunity.

What It Means for You

If you follow US immigration policy, this is a rare case of a local prosecutor charging a federal officer over conduct on duty. The outcome could shape how far states can go in policing federal enforcement operations.

The case also matters to anyone living near an enforcement operation in a Latino neighborhood, because it shows courts will examine how officers behave. For a similar story, see our report on a Cuban man arrested by ICE.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether a federal judge will take the case away from Harris County. Local reports say Morales is due back in court on Wednesday 2 December 2026.

The video has been described by prosecutors but has not been tested at a trial. It is also not known whether Morales remains on duty.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the ICE Officer Charged in Houston?

He is Mario Alberto Morales, an officer of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. A Harris County grand jury indicted him on Friday 30 October 2026.

How Much Is the Bond?

A judge set the bond at US$30,000 after Morales surrendered on Monday 2 November 2026. He has posted it.

Could the Case Move to a Federal Court?

His lawyers say they will ask for that. The district attorney says he is ready and expects the trial to stay in Harris County.

Is the Officer Guilty?

No. Morales has not been convicted, the charge is an allegation, and he is presumed innocent until a court rules.

Sources: Harris County District Attorney’s Office, announcement of the indictment, 30 October 2026; Harris County District Court, surrender and bond hearing for Mario Alberto Morales, 2 November 2026; US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, statements on the case, October and November 2026.

Correction — 5 November 2026: We replaced a statement that the next court date was unconfirmed; local reports give Wednesday 2 December 2026.

Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief · Editorial standards · Report an error