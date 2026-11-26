The reforms are stuck on three questions: a second voting round, citizen-run polling tables and who sits on the electoral bodies. The 86-vote bar means no single party can pass the hardest changes alone.

File photo, 2025. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, where colonial and modern buildings stand side by side. (Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Honduras

Honduras is still arguing over its election rules almost a year after a vote whose count went wrong. On Wednesday 25 November 2026 Gabriela Castellanos, executive director of the Consejo Nacional Anticorrupción (CNA, Honduras’s national anti-corruption council), pressed Congress to move on the pending electoral reforms.

She has campaigned since September for a vote this year, saying that “in 2025 we lived through uncertainty” and learned “the weaknesses of the electoral process” (our translation from Spanish). Honduras held its general election on 30 November 2025, and the problems that followed drive the reform push.

Key Facts Who. Gabriela Castellanos, head of the CNA, an anti-corruption council, presses Congress to advance election reforms.

What. Changing the Constitution needs two thirds of the 128 deputies, which is 86 votes.

Where. Honduras’s National Congress, which has not yet voted on the electoral reform package.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

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The reforms are stuck on three questions: a second voting round, citizen-run polling tables and who sits on the electoral bodies. The 86-vote bar means no single party can pass the hardest changes alone.

The 2025 vote is the starting point. The National Electoral Council (CNE, the body that runs elections) acknowledged technical failures in its results-publication service on 2 December 2025, and it declared Nasry Asfura, a National Party politician, president-elect on 24 December 2025.

Castellanos first made the demand a campaign on 9 September 2026 under the slogan “Que sea este año” (Let it be this year). She said: “We can lose many things as a country, but not democracy,” and asked Congress president Tomás Zambrano: “Set a date for this discussion.”

She said proposals on deadlines, quorums and sanctions are already on the table. The current Congress took office nine months before 9 September and promised to push electoral reforms from day one.

File photo, 2014: a hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital. Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

The legal bar is high because Article 373 of the Constitution lets Congress amend it with two thirds of the votes of all its members, and the next ordinary legislature must ratify the decree by the same number. Congress has 128 deputies under Article 202, so two thirds is 86.

Antonio Rivera, a National Party deputy who presides over Congress’s Electoral Affairs Commission, framed the stakes on 8 September 2026. “If there are 86 votes, there will be a second round; if there are not 86 votes, there is no second round,” he said (our translation), adding that he hoped for a committee report in October.

In early November he was more cautious on the runoff. Rivera said the second round was “getting complicated”, but that on changes to the electoral bodies, such as replacing unanimity with a simple majority, “we already have more than 86 votes” (our translation).

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The National Party’s draft would remove party nominees from the polling-station boards and punish electoral authorities who try to paralyse the process. The Liberal Party makes its support conditional on a second round.

Liberal deputy Marlon Lara put the condition bluntly in early November: “Approve the second round, make the polling tables citizen-run” (our translation). Libre, the left-wing party of former president Xiomara Castro, holds back its support until its nominees to the CNE and the Tribunal de Justicia Electoral (TJE, the electoral court) are named.

The CNE itself is preparing a technical table on about 87 civil-society proposals, and the final say on the constitutional ones rests with deputies. That is why Castellanos keeps asking Zambrano for a date.

If the package fails, the 2025 rules stay in place for the next vote. No vote on the package has been held yet.

More: Honduras news

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Honduras need 86 votes?

Changing the Constitution takes two thirds of all deputies. That makes the hardest reforms a matter of cross-party deals.

What is a second round?

It is a runoff between the leading candidates when nobody wins clearly. Parties disagree on whether to adopt it.

What is the CNA?

The Consejo Nacional Anticorrupción is Honduras’s national anti-corruption council. Its executive director, Gabriela Castellanos, leads the campaign.

Sources Primary: Constitution of Honduras, Articles 202 and 373; public statements of Gabriela Castellanos (9 September and 25 November 2026), Antonio Rivera (8 September and early November 2026) and Marlon Lara (early November 2026); National Electoral Council statement of 2 December 2025.

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