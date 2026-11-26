Police say a fifth suspect is in custody over a September attack in Yoro. The vice minister promises more arrests.

File photo. The cathedral in San Pedro Sula, the northern Honduran city where Mauricio Dubón was born. (Photo: Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

On Wednesday 25 November 2026, Honduras’s Vice Minister of Security, Rommel Martínez, confirmed the arrest of a man known as “La Cabra” (the Goat), which the National Police had announced on Tuesday 24 November. Police say he is 19, was seized in El Tablón, a village in San Luis, Comayagua department, and is the fifth person held over a September 2026 attack in Las Cañas, a village in Sulaco, a municipality in Yoro department in northern Honduras.

A police statement of 24 November ties him to the killing of a couple in Las Cañas in September. Other reports speak of five killings in a Las Cañas massacre on 11 September that police have linked to the same cartel, and we could not confirm which case he faces.

Key Facts Who. Vice Minister of Security Rommel Martínez confirmed the arrest of “La Cabra” on 25 November.

Case. Fifth suspect held over a September Las Cañas attack; police cite a couple’s killing.

Charges. Pending warrant for murder and terrorist association; he is a suspect, not convicted.

Open. No court date or confirmed real name found.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Police say a fifth suspect is in custody over a September attack in Yoro. The vice minister promises more arrests.

Police said a warrant for murder and “asociación terrorista” (terrorist association) was pending against him. Martínez linked the terrorist association charge to the new criminal reform that Congress passed at the government’s request.

“Hubo un trabajo previo de investigación que permitió el libramiento de una orden de captura,” Martínez said on Wednesday (our translation: “there was prior investigative work that allowed an arrest warrant to be issued”). He added that the arrest was not spontaneous and that detentions rest on alleged concrete criminal acts, not on family ties.

He also said many more arrests will come, because the analysis of the group’s criminal habits had identified several people. Evidence, he said, will be presented in court.

File photo: a hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The police link the group to the “Cártel del Diablo” (Devil Cartel), a criminal group operating in Yoro department. Its alleged leader, known as “El Diablo”, was among the leaders still at large that Security Minister Gerzón Velásquez named on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and no arrest has been reported.

On 4 November, police reported 18 alleged members of the cartel captured, and 31 raids across Sulaco, Victoria and Yorito, all in Yoro. The raids fell within the National Shield Plan, the government’s anti-gang operation.

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Velásquez said that day that operations against the leaders would continue. He also said 84 people were held nationwide for terrorist association, up from 60 reported by the authorities on 26 October, the operation’s first eight days.

Warrants in the cartel cases include murder, homicide, human trafficking and drug trafficking. Each detainee’s guilt remains for a court to decide.

He is a suspect, not a convicted offender, and the courts will decide his legal status. He has not been heard in this account.

We could not open the court file or a statement from the Public Ministry, Honduras’s prosecution service, so the arrest detail rests on police and ministry statements as relayed. Those statements are therefore our only primary record.

We could not confirm his real name or his role in the killings. The reports we read give no court date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is La Cabra?

A man known by that alias, whom police say is 19 and who is held over the Las Cañas attack. His real name is unconfirmed.

What is he charged with?

Police said a warrant for murder and terrorist association was pending. He is a suspect, and the courts decide his legal status.

What happens next?

Martínez said many more arrests will come. We found no published court date.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Honduran National Police statement of 24 November 2026; Ministry of Security statements of 4 and 25 November 2026.

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