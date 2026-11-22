Honduras Left Holds Up Election Reforms
Honduras's left-wing bloc will not vote for election reforms until its seats on the electoral bodies are filled, and the commission's December target is getting closer.
Honduras: Brief
Honduras’s left-wing Libre party has held back its votes on a first package of election reforms, according to reports in Honduras on 9 November 2026, until it regains its seats on the country’s two electoral bodies. Libre, formally the Partido Libertad y Refundación, sits in the 128-member National Congress.
The two bodies are the CNE, the National Electoral Council that runs elections, and the TJE, the electoral court. The seats fell vacant after impeachments of electoral officials earlier this year.
Key Facts
- Who. Libre, Honduras’s left-wing party, holds back its votes on a first election reform package.
- What. Libre wants its seats on the electoral council (CNE) and court (TJE) filled first.
- Votes. Changing Honduras’s Constitution needs two thirds of all members of Congress.
- Target. Congress’s Electoral Affairs Commission wants a first package passed before 20 December 2026.
- As of. 22 November 2026, 18:25 GMT
Honduras’s left-wing bloc will not vote for election reforms until its seats on the electoral bodies are filled, and the commission’s December target is getting closer.
Antonio Rivera Callejas, president of the Electoral Affairs Commission of Congress, said that on dropping unanimity at the CNE and TJE, “we already have more than 86 votes” (our translation from Spanish). The commission wants a first package passed before 20 December 2026.
Article 373 of the Honduran Constitution lets Congress amend the charter with two thirds of the votes of all its members, ratified in the next regular session. Two thirds of 128 is 86, but it is not known which of the draft reforms would need that threshold.
The preliminary draft would replace unanimity with a simple majority at the CNE and TJE and set severe sanctions for authorities who boycott a process. It would also ban the hiring of foreign firms to publish TREP results, the preliminary count of votes, and require the election budget a year ahead of the vote.
The Liberal Party bloc, another party in Congress, ties its support to a second election round and to polling tables run by citizens. Liberal deputy Marlon Lara put the condition this way in the same reports: “Our condition is that governments be strong” (our translation).
Merary Díaz, a deputy of the conservative National Party, said in July 2026 that the reforms aim to avoid irregularities like those of 2025. Libre leaders argued in July that they would favour the National Party before 2029.
A Honduran judge ordered the arrest on 18 November 2026 of Marlon Ochoa, a former electoral councillor. Earlier reports cover the arrest order and the election body’s reform plans.
Libre has not said whom it would name to the CNE and TJE, and no vote date is known. More is on the Honduras news page.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the CNE and the TJE?
The CNE is the council that runs Honduran elections, and the TJE is the electoral court. Libre says their vacancies must be filled before it votes.
Could the reforms still pass this year?
That depends on whether Libre and the Liberal bloc see their conditions met. Neither a vote date nor a list of nominees has been announced.
Sources
Primary: Constitution of Honduras (2013 text), Article 373; Tribunal de Justicia Electoral; statements of the Electoral Affairs Commission and Liberal bloc of 9 November 2026.
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