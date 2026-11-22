Honduras's left-wing bloc will not vote for election reforms until its seats on the electoral bodies are filled, and the commission's December target is getting closer.

A hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, photographed in 2014 and not tied to any event described here. Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Honduras: Brief

Honduras’s left-wing Libre party has held back its votes on a first package of election reforms, according to reports in Honduras on 9 November 2026, until it regains its seats on the country’s two electoral bodies. Libre, formally the Partido Libertad y Refundación, sits in the 128-member National Congress.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The two bodies are the CNE, the National Electoral Council that runs elections, and the TJE, the electoral court. The seats fell vacant after impeachments of electoral officials earlier this year.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Libre, Honduras’s left-wing party, holds back its votes on a first election reform package.

What. Libre wants its seats on the electoral council (CNE) and court (TJE) filled first.

Votes. Changing Honduras’s Constitution needs two thirds of all members of Congress.

Target. Congress’s Electoral Affairs Commission wants a first package passed before 20 December 2026.

As of. 22 November 2026, 18:25 GMT

Honduras’s left-wing bloc will not vote for election reforms until its seats on the electoral bodies are filled, and the commission’s December target is getting closer.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Libre party (Honduras) Email address Follow

Antonio Rivera Callejas, president of the Electoral Affairs Commission of Congress, said that on dropping unanimity at the CNE and TJE, “we already have more than 86 votes” (our translation from Spanish). The commission wants a first package passed before 20 December 2026.

Article 373 of the Honduran Constitution lets Congress amend the charter with two thirds of the votes of all its members, ratified in the next regular session. Two thirds of 128 is 86, but it is not known which of the draft reforms would need that threshold.

Tegucigalpa, Honduras, file photo (2025). photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The preliminary draft would replace unanimity with a simple majority at the CNE and TJE and set severe sanctions for authorities who boycott a process. It would also ban the hiring of foreign firms to publish TREP results, the preliminary count of votes, and require the election budget a year ahead of the vote.

The Liberal Party bloc, another party in Congress, ties its support to a second election round and to polling tables run by citizens. Liberal deputy Marlon Lara put the condition this way in the same reports: “Our condition is that governments be strong” (our translation).

Merary Díaz, a deputy of the conservative National Party, said in July 2026 that the reforms aim to avoid irregularities like those of 2025. Libre leaders argued in July that they would favour the National Party before 2029.

A Honduran judge ordered the arrest on 18 November 2026 of Marlon Ochoa, a former electoral councillor. Earlier reports cover the arrest order and the election body’s reform plans.

Libre has not said whom it would name to the CNE and TJE, and no vote date is known. More is on the Honduras news page.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Honduras 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the CNE and the TJE?

The CNE is the council that runs Honduran elections, and the TJE is the electoral court. Libre says their vacancies must be filled before it votes.

Could the reforms still pass this year?

That depends on whether Libre and the Liberal bloc see their conditions met. Neither a vote date nor a list of nominees has been announced.

Sources Primary: Constitution of Honduras (2013 text), Article 373; Tribunal de Justicia Electoral; statements of the Electoral Affairs Commission and Liberal bloc of 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error