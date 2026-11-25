The Rigores case has moved from a massacre to detentions and raids, but the public record we found shows no trial date or verdict.

A bell tower of the cathedral in Tegucigalpa, Honduras (Photo: Clarisa Puerto Assaff, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

Six months after 20 people, most of them farm workers, were killed on a palm plantation in northern Honduras, the case has produced arrests but, as far as we can find, no trial. On Saturday 21 November 2026 the Catholic Diocese of Trujillo, the Church’s regional authority, is reported to have marked the anniversary, which we could not confirm.

On Thursday 21 May 2026, 20 people were killed at Rigores, a rural community in the municipality of Trujillo, Colón department, in the Bajo Aguán farming region of northern Honduras. Most of the victims were farm workers, according to the Public Ministry.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Case. 20 people killed on Thursday 21 May 2026; arrests followed, but we found no trial.

Suspects. Alleged organiser Carlos Alexis Molina Mencía was ordered held; seven suspects were arrested on 7 July.

Where. Rigores, a rural community in Trujillo, Colón department, in Honduras’s Bajo Aguán farming region.

Open. We found no trial date or verdict.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:15 GMT.

The Rigores case has moved from a massacre to detentions and raids, but the public record we found shows no trial date or verdict.

The Public Ministry, Honduras’s state prosecution service, first identified 19 dead and later put the toll at 20. Forensic teams worked at the scene that day.

San Antonio de Oriente, Honduras, with tiled roofs, pine forest and mountains. File photo; it does not show Rigores. Photo: AnViLo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Honduras’s security authorities later said their working hypothesis was revenge, which we report as a hypothesis, not a finding. They named the suspected organiser as Carlos Alexis Molina Mencía, alias “El Gato Negro” (the Black Cat), and press reports say he swore revenge after his partner was burned to death three months earlier.

Bajo Aguán is the farming valley in Colón department where the plantation lies. No court has ruled on the revenge hypothesis, and some reports also mention gang rivalry.

Molina Mencía’s arrest was reported on Tuesday 2 June in La Ceiba, a city on the north coast. A judge ordered judicial detention, meaning custody before any trial, on Wednesday 3 June, and he was sent to prison.

He is a suspect until a court rules, and the record we found shows no verdict. A second suspect, Williams Noé Reyes Izaguirre, was also ordered held, and exhumations of the victims began on 2 June.

On Tuesday 7 July, police said they had arrested seven suspects in raids in northern Honduras. One suspect died in a shootout during the operation.

Denis Joel Romero Morales, arrested on 7 July, denies involvement. We found no trial date, no verdict and no official statement on progress in the case.

On Saturday 21 November 2026, six months after the killings, the Diocese of Trujillo is reported to have held a march through Rigores and a mass at the parish of San Martín de Porres. This comes from a single published account, and we could not reach the diocese or find its statement.

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Bishop Jenry Ruiz of Trujillo is reported to have demanded justice, an investigation and an end to violence and impunity. We could not check these remarks against a diocesan statement, so they are reported, not confirmed.

The case itself is documented by official statements; the anniversary events are not. For that reason this report gives the bishop’s reported demands only in summary.

It is not known why no trial date has been published, or who ordered or paid for the attack. We also do not know how many people remain in custody, or whether the revenge hypothesis will stand in court.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Rigores?

Most of the victims were farm workers, according to the Public Ministry, in a rural community in northern Honduras. The Public Ministry later raised its first count of the dead.

Has anyone been tried?

We found no trial date or verdict. The suspected organiser was ordered held, but no court has ruled in what we found.

What do the authorities say was the motive?

Security authorities say their working hypothesis is revenge, which no court has tested. Some reports also mention gang rivalry, and no court has ruled.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Public Ministry statements of 21 May and later; judicial detention order of 3 June; Honduran security authorities; Diocese of Trujillo, as reported and not confirmed.

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