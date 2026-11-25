Guatemala’s lawmakers are rushing a 2027 budget that cuts national spending but raises money for local councils. It comes in a year of general elections.

Lake Atitlán and San Pedro volcano seen from Panajachel, in the highlands where most people are Maya (file photo, 2018). (Photo: Vikulinkaaa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Guatemala

Guatemala’s Congress is racing to pass a 2027 budget after its Finance Committee approved, on Tuesday 24 November 2026, a version that cuts national spending by 10.2% but sharply raises money for local public works. Under that version the departmental development councils known as Codedes would receive an extra Q7,046 million (about US$922 million), up from the Q1,200 million (about US$157 million) the government proposed.

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The Codedes (Consejos Departamentales de Desarrollo) choose and fund roads, schools and water projects across Guatemala’s 22 departments. The full chamber then voted 113 to 43 to take the budget up and worked through amendments into the early hours of Wednesday 25 November.

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Key Facts Who. Congress’s Finance Committee, reviewing the budget written by President Bernardo Arévalo’s government.

What. A 2027 budget cut to US$22.6 billion, with extra money for local councils.

Next. Final vote on the full budget; Monday 30 November 2026 is the last working day.

Where. Guatemala’s 22 departments, where councils fund local roads, schools and water works.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Guatemala’s lawmakers are rushing a 2027 budget that cuts national spending but raises money for local councils. It comes in a year of general elections.

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President Bernardo Arévalo’s government sent Guatemala’s Congress a 2027 budget of Q192,045.1 million (about US$25.1 billion), counted in quetzales (Q), the national currency. The committee’s report, the document that sends a bill to the full chamber, trims that to Q172,420.9 million (about US$22.6 billion), a cut of Q19,624.2 million (about US$2.6 billion), at Q7.64 per US dollar.

By law, the councils already receive a share of value-added tax known as IVA Paz, plus a small oil-royalty share, which together bring an ordinary allocation of about Q4,985 million (about US$652 million) next year. The report lifts the extraordinary allocation, money on top of that ordinary share, by Q5,846 million (about US$765 million), bringing the councils’ total to about Q12,031 million (about US$1.57 billion), almost double the proposal.

Guatemala’s Finance Ministry’s budget-tracking data show that by 24 November 2026 the councils had spent Q5,362 million (about US$702 million), or 34.76% of this year’s Q15,425 million (about US$2.02 billion) allocation. That leaves Q10,063 million (about US$1.32 billion) unspent, and that balance plus the 2027 total would exceed Q22,000 million (about US$2.9 billion).

In a communiqué of 28 October 2026, Icefi, the Instituto Centroamericano de Estudios Fiscales, a fiscal research institute based in Guatemala City, urged the Finance Committee not to include a new extraordinary allocation for the councils. It said they had spent only 30.9% of their money by 26 October 2026 and could realistically spend at most Q8,000 million (about US$1.05 billion) a year.

The report’s total for the councils therefore runs at roughly half as much again as the most Icefi says they can spend in a year. Icefi’s recommendation against a new extra, made to the same committee, was not followed.

Cuts Elsewhere and Anger in the Chamber

The report cuts deeply elsewhere, taking Q4,749.4 million (about US$622 million), or about 44.5%, from the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing, whose budget falls from Q10,668.6 million (about US$1.40 billion) to Q5,919.2 million (about US$775 million). The national infrastructure agency ANI also drops, from Q2,568 million (about US$336 million) to Q1,568 million (about US$205 million).

Samuel Pérez, a deputy of the Raíces bloc, a parliamentary group, told the chamber: “Today they want to betray the people by approving a shameless budget.” Laura Marroquín, also a Raíces deputy, said that in earlier budgets the money for the councils was “a blank cheque”.

On Tuesday the budget was not on the chamber’s agenda, but a motion to add it passed with 113 votes in favour and 43 against. The chamber then declared the budget a matter of national urgency by 117 votes, and the session ran past 23:00.

Deputies voted on amendments through the night, and the preamble was approved in the early hours of Wednesday 25 November. Whether the full budget has passed its final vote was not confirmed when this report was written, and no explanation from the deputies who backed the Codedes figure had been published by midday.

The Congress of the Republic building in the historic centre of Guatemala City, where lawmakers are debating the 2027 budget. Photo: Arielaasturias / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

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Congress Has Until 30 November

Article 171 of the Constitution says Congress must approve the budget at least 30 days before the fiscal year starts, and otherwise the previous year’s budget “will again be valid, which can be modified or adjusted by the Congress.” Lawmakers treat Monday 30 November 2026 as the last working day to approve it.

The report moves money from ministries that run national projects to councils whose works are chosen locally, in a year of general elections. For US readers it shows how Guatemala plans to spend in the year it chooses its next government, and the unspent 2026 balance is the clearest test of whether the larger fund can be used.

The chamber must finish before the new fiscal year begins on Friday 1 January 2027. The budget’s fast-track towards this vote is covered in our report of Monday 23 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Codedes?

They are local councils in each department that choose public works such as roads, schools and water systems. Their funding is the main point of dispute in the budget.

What happens if Congress misses the deadline?

The previous year’s budget stays in force, and Congress can still modify or adjust it. The new spending plan would then not take effect on schedule.

Why do critics object to the extra money?

Icefi says the councils have not shown they can spend what they already receive, and some deputies fear the money will feed election campaigns. No explanation from the backers had been published by midday on 25 November.

Sources Finance Committee report and plenary votes of 24 and 25 November 2026; Guatemala’s Finance Ministry budget-tracking data; statements by named deputies· communiqué of 28 October 2026 · Article 171 of the Constitution

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