A stretcher, a bracelet and a diagnosis she announced herself marked the day. The fitting settles one case’s house arrest, while her other cases and appeals stay open.

File photo, 2021: office and apartment towers in Guatemala City's business districts. (Photo: Rene Hernandez, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief: Guatemala

Roxana Baldetti, Guatemala’s former vice president, was brought on a stretcher into the Torre de Tribunales, the tower of the courts complex in Guatemala City, on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Officials fitted her with an electronic tracking bracelet, ordered by a high-risk trial court to supervise her house arrest in the “Agua Mágica” (Magic Water) corruption case.

On arrival Baldetti said she has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive disease that damages the nerves controlling movement. She had first been taken to the Hospital General San Juan de Dios, a public hospital in Guatemala City, for a medical appointment.

Key Facts Who. Roxana Baldetti, Guatemala’s former vice president, now wearing an electronic bracelet.

What. A court-ordered bracelet was fitted at the courts complex for her Agua Mágica house arrest.

Next. A judge was due to hear her request in a separate case on 25 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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A stretcher, a bracelet and a diagnosis she announced herself marked the day. The fitting settles one case’s house arrest, while her other cases and appeals stay open.

Baldetti was vice president from 2012 to 2015 under President Otto Pérez Molina, and both resigned in 2015 in a corruption scandal. Agua Mágica concerns a product sold to the state as a way to clean Lake Amatitlán, a lake near Guatemala City.

File photo: the Palacio de Justicia and the Torre de Tribunales in Guatemala City (photo: Ingridmp6, CC BY 3.0).

In October 2018 Baldetti was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in that case for criminal association, fraud and influence peddling. An appeals chamber, the Sala Segunda de Mayor Riesgo, confirmed the conviction in January 2024, but the sentence is not final because appeals are pending.

The same chamber later granted house arrest on humanitarian grounds, and the new bracelet supervises it. The trial court, the Tribunal Primero de Sentencia Penal de Mayor Riesgo Grupo C, led by judge-president Rosa Carolina González García, authorised the device on 5 November after the Telematic Control Unit of the Interior Ministry certified it was technically feasible.

Her defence was notified on 10 November, and a court notice of 19 November set 24 November for the fitting at her home. She was instead brought to the courts complex in Guatemala City.

The house arrest applies only to Agua Mágica. Baldetti remains in pretrial detention in a separate case, Cooptación del Estado (State Capture), a large corruption case that alleges a network used political power for illicit gain.

On 4 November judge Eduardo Orozco ordered her back to Santa Teresa women’s prison after a 60-day medical-leave period expired, and prosecutors of the Ministerio Público, Guatemala’s prosecution service, had said she missed medical appointments. The order was not carried out because no suitable transfer unit was available.

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Judge Abelina Cruz Toscano, temporarily covering for Orozco, set aside the return-to-prison order and ordered Baldetti moved to hospital. Her defence wants house arrest and health care, while prosecutors want her in prison and the cases moving.

A judge was due to hear on Wednesday 25 November her request to accept charges in Cooptación del Estado, which means a special procedure in which a defendant admits the charges. The outcome of that hearing was not known at 09:00 GMT on 25 November.

Other files remain open. An asset-forfeiture trial over property tied to her is under way, and the State Capture case is still before the courts.

The court has not published how long the device will stay on, and no medical report has been released, so her diagnosis rests on her own statement. The bracelet does not change the charges or end any of the other files.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Roxana Baldetti now free?

No. The house arrest covers only the Agua Mágica case, and she stays in pretrial detention in the State Capture case.

What does the bracelet do?

It tracks her location so the court can check that she stays where the house-arrest order says. It does not end any of her other cases.

Is her conviction final?

No. Appeals are still pending, so the sentence cannot yet be enforced as final.

Sources Sources: Tribunal Primero de Sentencia Penal de Mayor Riesgo Grupo C, rulings of 5 and 19 November 2026 · Telematic Control Unit, Ministry of the Interior · Ministerio Público · statements by Roxana Baldetti on 24 November 2026.

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