Lifemed is a medical-equipment maker based in Pelotas, in southern Brazil, that sells hospital devices across the country. Its shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the code LMED3. Full name Lifemed Industrial de Equipamentos e Artigos Médicos e Hospitalares S.A. (S.A. means public limited company) Ticker / exchange LMED3 (ordinary, voting shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange (Básico, one of B3's listing segments) Headquarters Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil Sector Medical and hospital equipment manufacturing Website lifemed.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error