CSAV, Chile’s shipping holding, made US$290.8 million in the third quarter, reversing first-half losses as Hapag-Lloyd’s rates recovered.

Container cranes and the bay of Valparaíso, the port city Chile wants to host the secretariat of the UN High Seas Treaty. Photo: Carlos Teixidor Cadenas / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Markets: Chile

Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores (CSAV), a Chilean shipping holding company controlled by the Luksic family, one of Chile’s richest business dynasties, reported a profit of US$290.8 million for July to September 2026 in a release on Friday 20 November 2026. The result wipes out the losses of the first half and leaves the group with a nine-month profit of US$158.2 million.

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CSAV is listed in Santiago and owns about 30% of Hapag-Lloyd, the German container line. For readers in the United States, where retailers and importers pay the freight rates that drive these numbers, CSAV is a clean read on a shipping upswing.

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Key Facts Who. CSAV, a Santiago-listed shipping holding company that owns about 30% of Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd.

What. Third-quarter profit of US$290.8 million, lifting nine-month profit to US$158.2 million.

When. Release of Friday 20 November 2026, covering January to September.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

A rebound in freight rates at Hapag-Lloyd turned a losing first half into a profitable nine months for CSAV, even as the nine-month total stays below last year. Higher freight rates at the German shipping line, in which CSAV holds a stake, did most of the work.

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The first-half loss can be derived from the company’s own figures: a nine-month profit of US$158.2 million after a third quarter of US$290.8 million implies a loss of US$132.6 million for January to June. CSAV’s nine-month profit is about 10% below the US$175.7 million it earned over the same period of 2025, according to its quarterly release of last year.

CSAV does not run ships itself. Its main asset is its stake in Hapag-Lloyd, so its profit follows the German line’s result, plus currency swings and taxes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

CSAV’s general manager, Roberto Larraín, said the quarter reflected “the recovery of the shipping market and of the results of Hapag-Lloyd”, which carried stable volumes and a rebound in rates. He added that utilisation on the main routes was above 98% and that no new ships had entered service this year, which capped growth.

File photo: the waterfront of Valparaíso, Chile’s main port city.

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Larraín also named the pressures still weighing on the industry: higher fuel prices, heavy port congestion and costs tied to the conflict in the Middle East. He said foreign trade remains resilient despite them.

CSAV said the nine-month gap against 2025 is mainly explained by three items. A lower share of Hapag-Lloyd’s earnings cost US$41.8 million, and a weaker foreign-exchange result cost US$73.9 million, partly offset by US$94.3 million of lower tax charges.

Hapag-Lloyd’s own numbers show where the recovery comes from. Over nine months its revenue rose 9.9% to US$17.641 billion on an average freight rate 8.4% higher and volumes up 0.8%, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.2% to US$3.048 billion.

Its operating profit, known as EBIT, climbed 22.0% to US$1.104 billion despite higher operating costs linked to the Middle East conflict and port congestion. Hapag-Lloyd announced on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that it was raising its 2026 outlook again, to EBITDA of US$4.6 billion to US$5.0 billion and EBIT of US$2.0 billion to US$2.4 billion.

The previous range, set on 28 September, was US$3.9 billion to US$4.4 billion for EBITDA and US$1.25 billion to US$1.75 billion for EBIT. Hapag-Lloyd tied the upgrade to spot freight rates and trading ahead of plan, and warns the forecast is highly uncertain because of volatile rates and persistent geopolitical challenges.

The shipping line is also in the middle of a large deal. CSAV said work continues to complete Hapag-Lloyd’s acquisition of ZIM, the Israeli container carrier, with closing projected for the first quarter of 2027 and subject to regulatory approvals.

CSAV’s release does not name which regulators must approve the deal. It also does not say how the purchase would change CSAV’s own stake or dividend.

CSAV also pointed to two Hapag-Lloyd investments this year: the consolidation of J. M. Baxi, an Indian terminal operator, and the purchase of 25% of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, a container terminal in the port of Rotterdam. The release does not give the prices.

For US importers, ships running more than 98% full on main routes with no new vessels this year mean little spare capacity, which supports freight rates. For investors in Chile’s market, CSAV’s profit swings with a few big variables: Hapag-Lloyd’s rates, currency movements and tax, so the next quarterly filing will show how much of the rate rebound holds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much did CSAV earn in the third quarter of 2026?

CSAV reported a quarterly profit that reversed its first-half loss. That lifted its nine-month result into profit.

Why does a Chilean company depend on a German shipping line?

CSAV owns a large minority stake in Hapag-Lloyd, so it books a share of the line’s profit. That makes CSAV’s result follow global container freight rates.

Is Hapag-Lloyd’s purchase of ZIM completed?

No. CSAV says closing is projected for the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error