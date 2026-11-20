Chile Lithium Venture Sales Top US$4 Billion
The venture’s sales almost tripled in nine months, but most of the gain came from price, and the company now says prices are falling.
Companies: Chile
Nova Andino Litio, the Chilean venture of state copper miner Codelco and lithium producer SQM, booked US$4,201.3 million of sales in the first nine months of 2026, almost three times the US$1,477.6 million of a year earlier. The figure comes from the third-quarter results that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), the venture’s private partner, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 18 November 2026.
For US investors the venture matters because it supplies most of the lithium revenue of SQM, whose shares trade in New York under the ticker SQM. SQM’s filing shows how much of the sales jump came from higher prices, and the company warns that those prices are now falling, so the nine-month total should not be read as a run-rate for the fourth quarter.
Key Facts
- Who. Nova Andino Litio, the Codelco and SQM lithium venture, runs Chile’s Salar de Atacama salt flat.
- What. Nine-month sales rose 184% to US$4,201.3 million on 211,500 tonnes of lithium products.
- Price. Third-quarter price averaged about US$19.6 per kilogram, down 10% on the second quarter, with lower prices ahead.
- Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.
The venture’s sales almost tripled in nine months, but most of the gain came from price, and the company now says prices are falling.
The venture was formed on 27 December 2025, when Codelco’s subsidiary Minera Tarar was merged into SQM’s subsidiary SQM Salar, which was renamed Nova Andino Litio. SQM’s announcement of that date, filed with the SEC on 12 January 2026, said the merger followed a partnership agreement signed on 31 May 2024.
In the same announcement SQM said the preferences and economic rights of Codelco’s Series A shares and its own Series B shares (the venture’s two share classes) took effect on 1 January 2025. They set how dividends are paid, and SQM said at the time that it was still working out the first payments.
Revenue from lithium and derivatives rose by US$2,723.7 million, or 184%, in the nine months to 30 September 2026, while volumes rose 27% to 211,500 tonnes from 167,000. Dividing one by the other, which is our own calculation, gives about US$19.9 per kilogram this year against about US$8.8 a year earlier, so price explains most of the gain.
In the third quarter the venture’s revenue was US$1,436.7 million, up 160% from US$552.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. Volumes of 73,300 tonnes were 16% above a year earlier but 3% below the record second quarter of 2026.
The average price realised by the venture was about US$19.6 per kilogram, which is 123% above a year earlier and 10% below the second quarter, SQM said. The company added that spodumene prices, for the rock concentrate that lithium is extracted from, stayed broadly flat in the quarter.
The warning is in the outlook. SQM said that in recent weeks it has seen a significant decline in market prices, and that its average realised price in the fourth quarter could be substantially lower than in the third.
The company gave no number for that fall and no fourth-quarter volume target for the venture. It said expansion projects at the salt flat were progressing on schedule.
Management argued that the underlying demand is sound. SQM said electric-vehicle sales in China have moderated, yet the lithium content per vehicle keeps rising, and it pointed to Chinese electric-car exports to South Korea, Brazil, Australia and India, solid growth in Europe, and coming demand from electric trucks and grid batteries.
The venture dominates the group’s numbers. That is about two thirds of SQM’s total nine-month revenue of US$6,340.5 million, by our calculation, and SQM’s lithium segment as a whole earned US$4,481.8 million.
How much of this reaches the Chilean state is not stated in the results, because SQM’s release gives no dividend figure for Codelco, which is owned by the state. The legal risk has gone: Chile’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal by a Chilean company that challenged the deal on 26 January 2026, and SQM said the merger was then fully in effect.
Earlier RT coverage of the group’s nine-month profit, its US$3 billion spending plan, the share reaction and the three other lithium contracts awaiting Chile’s audit office covers the rest of the picture.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the venture’s sales rise so much?
Sales rose 184% mainly because lithium prices were far above last year’s level, with volumes up less. SQM’s filing shows tonnes sold up 27% over the same nine months.
Is the lithium price still rising?
No. SQM’s filing shows the average price fell from the second quarter to the third and warns of a further drop in the fourth.
How does this affect SQM shareholders in the United States?
SQM’s US-listed shares depend heavily on this venture, because it supplies most of the group’s lithium revenue. A lower price in the fourth quarter would reach SQM’s results before volumes can offset it.
Sources
SQM third-quarter 2026 earnings release, Form 6-K filed 18 November 2026 · SQM Form 6-K filed 12 January 2026 (announcement dated 27 December 2025) and Form 6-K filed 30 January 2026 on the Supreme Court ruling · US Securities and Exchange Commission, SQM filings · Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (CMF)
In depth
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