Eron Bloomgarden is CEO of Emergent, the nonprofit coordinator of the LEAF Coalition. Photo: Emergent

What a difference a few weeks can make. In Brazil, President Lula has secured another term, preserving an opportunity for progress on protecting the Amazon.

US voters have handed both houses of Congress to the Democrats, changing the political landscape just two years after Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Neither election was fought primarily over climate change.

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Voters were preoccupied with living costs, economic security and energy prices. But after years of backlash and corporate retreat, the political tide may be turning.

For those of us working in climate policy and finance, this feels familiar. Copenhagen’s failure preceded Paris’s breakthrough.

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The surge of corporate net-zero commitments around 2020 was followed by ESG fatigue and retreat. As and when momentum returns, the challenge is turning it into action that lasts.

And this time, we need a better business model.

Affordability makes ambition possible

First a reality check. Governments face fiscal constraints.

Businesses struggle to reconcile decarbonization commitments with commercial realities. Households will resist expensive climate policies that hit them in the pocket.

This is not an argument for lowering ambition. Quite the opposite.

With emissions near record highs and the world increasingly likely to overshoot 1.5°C, we need every credible mitigation solution available now. If climate action remains an expensive optional extra, it will keep getting cut when times get tough.

Making it affordable is how we make higher ambition possible.A solution too expensive to deploy at scale is not much of a solution. Nor is a framework that looks impeccable on paper but offers little incentive to finance the actions that deliver the best results.

High integrity is essential. So is demand.

Corporate climate commitments began with carbon neutrality: measure emissions, reduce them and buy credits to compensate for the rest. The model had serious flaws.

Too many credits failed to deliver, and some companies used offsets to excuse inaction. Better standards were essential.

Science-based net-zero targets rightly prioritized reductions within companies’ operations and value chains. But frameworks such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) offered limited recognition for financing mitigation beyond those boundaries, all but removing the incentive for action.

SBTi’s revised Net-Zero Standard, released in June, makes welcome progress in changing this through its Ongoing Emissions Responsibility program. The test is whether that recognition gives companies sufficient reason to invest, and keep investing.

The jury is still out. Meanwhile, companies are discovering that announcing net-zero targets is easier than delivering them.

Some are retreating as costs and practical challenges mount.

And so onto the next chapter: the increased corporate focus on carbon removals.

We need reductions and removals

Carbon removal is essential to reach and sustain global net zero. But many engineered technologies remain extraordinarily expensive and far from the scale required.

We should invest heavily in making them affordable and scalable. But we should not let that discourage investment in emissions reductions solutions that work today.

Avoiding emissions now limits cumulative warming. Removing an equivalent amount of CO₂ years later allows additional warming in the meantime.

Reductions and removals serve different functions. Treating removals as inherently more worthy of investment confuses the two and is already disincentivising action that can have real impact right now.

Better rules should drive more action. If effective solutions lack finance, we need to address that. And fast.

The opportunity we keep leaving on the table

One of our most cost-effective climate solutions is already available at enormous scale: protecting our remaining tropical forests. It also benefits biodiversity, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, water systems and regional economies.

A recent study in Science found that avoiding deforestation in Brazilian Amazon landscapes was nearly four times more cost-effective than restoration for carbon benefits. Preventing degradation from fire and logging was approximately 15 times more cost-effective for biodiversity.

Combining protection, degradation prevention and restoration delivered the greatest gains. Restoration matters, but preventing damage often delivers greater value than repairing it.

The study evaluates conservation interventions, not carbon markets. It does not validate particular programs.

But it reinforces the economic case for prioritizing forest protection. We have missed this opportunity before.

Under Kyoto, avoided deforestation was largely excluded from the Clean Development Mechanism. Legitimate concerns about measurement, permanence and leakage left a major source of affordable reductions outside a mechanism designed to mobilize private finance.

Forest protection remained heavily dependent on limited public and philanthropic resources. We have since made enormous technical progress.

Jurisdictional approaches measure and independently verify reductions across entire states and countries, with mechanisms to manage reversal risks and safeguards for Indigenous Peoples and local communities. The LEAF Coalition is working to turn these advances into large-scale finance to keep forests standing.

These programs are not perfect. No climate solution is.

Nor do they replace industrial decarbonization or durable removals. But they offer something we urgently need: large-scale, high-integrity emissions reductions at relatively low cost.

A second chance

Lula’s re-election and the US midterms guarantee no climate renaissance. Brazil’s Congress remains divided, and Washington’s new congressional balance does not automatically deliver progress.

But we can prepare for the next opening: preserve incentives for companies to decarbonize, reward additional verified mitigation, and scale removals without neglecting reductions available now. We left forest protection largely outside the first generation of international carbon markets.

Let’s not repeat that mistake. We have the tools to build climate action that is affordable, delivers at scale and lasts.

This time let’s not forget the forests.Eron Bloomgarden is CEO and Founder of Emergent, the non-profit coordinator of the LEAF Coalition, which is the world’s largest public-private initiative focused on halting and reversing deforestation.

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