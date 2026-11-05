Equatorial Guinea Seeks Life for Soldier

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EQUATORIAL GUINEA · COURTS

Key Facts The country Equatorial Guinea is a small, oil-exporting state in Central Africa, ruled by President Teodoro Obiang since 1979.

What happened Prosecutors asked a military court for life in prison for a sergeant accused of killing two women.

The co-defendant A corporal faces a request for four years and dismissal from the forces.

What is next Both cases are now closed to argument and wait for the court’s sentence, with no date given.

A soldier in Equatorial Guinea now faces a possible life sentence after prosecutors demanded life in prison for the alleged killing of two women. The hearing, reported on Wednesday 4 November 2026, puts a spotlight on how this oil-exporting state judges violence inside its own army.

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For US readers, the case matters because investors, oil companies and diplomats judge a country partly by how its courts treat its own security forces. Our Equatorial Guinea explainer sets out who holds power in the country, and our report on a graft case on appeal shows how its courts handle other high-profile trials.

What Happened

The hearings took place during the military court’s 2026 sessions under the presidency of Rear Admiral Tiburcio Ngomo Ndong. The first case, numbered 27/2026, concerns Sergeant Rafael Edjang and Corporal Juan Pablo Obiang Ndong, a soldier of the Land Forces, the army branch.

Both men are charged with murder, abandoning their post, fraud and disobedience. According to the facts presented in court, the sergeant killed the two women inside military premises at a place called Meban Nkan.

The corporal was allegedly asleep and under the influence of alcohol when it happened, which allegedly kept him from seeing the killings. The women have not been named in the accounts we reviewed.

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What Prosecutors Asked For

In its closing statement, the public prosecutor’s office asked for life imprisonment for Sergeant Edjang. For Corporal Obiang Ndong it asked for four years in prison and permanent dismissal from service.

Prosecutors also asked that the Ministry of Defence pay compensation to the families of the two women. The compensation would be paid by the state, not by the soldiers themselves.

The defence acknowledged how serious the facts are and that several crimes were committed by its client. The accounts we reviewed give no further detail on the defence’s arguments.

A Second Case Closed the Same Day

The court also heard case 28/2026, in which First Corporal Isidro Edu Ondo of the Land Forces is charged with criminal negligence linked to a homicide. The accounts we reviewed give no further detail on that case.

With both hearings finished, the two cases are described as ready for sentence. The Council of War, as the military court is called in Spanish (Consejo de Guerra), must now issue its rulings.

Why Life Is the Top Request

In September 2022 President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo approved a new penal code that removed the death penalty for ordinary crimes, and the last known execution was in 2014. Amnesty International, a human rights group, noted that capital punishment was still mentioned in the Code of Military Justice, the rulebook for soldiers’ trials.

The report mentions no request for capital punishment, and life imprisonment is the heaviest penalty it describes. The sentence will show whether the court follows the prosecutors.

What It Means for You

If you invest in or work with companies in Equatorial Guinea’s oil sector, open military trials are one of the few windows into how the state enforces discipline. A harsh and public sentence would point to a government that wants to be seen acting on abuses, while a quiet or reduced one would point the other way.

Travellers need not change plans, since the case involves soldiers and is not tied to any travel rule. For anyone following Central African politics, the verdict will be a small but concrete data point on accountability.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Council of War will deliver its sentence, or whether it will follow the prosecutors’ requests. The names of the two women, the date of the killings and the motive have not been given in the accounts we reviewed.

The sergeant’s own statement to the court has not been made public, and the defence has not said whether it will appeal. We could not reach official court records to confirm the details independently.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Sentence Do Prosecutors Want?

They asked for life imprisonment for Sergeant Rafael Edjang. For Corporal Juan Pablo Obiang Ndong they asked for four years in prison and dismissal from the forces.

Who Will Decide the Case?

The Council of War, Equatorial Guinea’s military court, presided by Rear Admiral Tiburcio Ngomo Ndong. Both cases are closed to argument and awaiting sentence.

Does Equatorial Guinea Have the Death Penalty?

A new penal code signed in September 2022 removed it for ordinary crimes, and the last known execution was in 2014. Amnesty International said it was still mentioned in the military justice code.

Who Else Is Charged?

Corporal Juan Pablo Obiang Ndong faces charges in the same case, and First Corporal Isidro Edu Ondo faces a negligence charge in a separate homicide-related case. Both hearings have ended.

Sources: Military court of Equatorial Guinea (Council of War), hearings in cases 27/2026 and 28/2026, as relayed in a local report of 4 November 2026; Equatorial Guinea penal code reform, announced on 19 September 2022; Rio Times archive.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief