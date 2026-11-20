Colombians are flying in record numbers, but the airports that carry most of them are waiting for expansions that are still years away.

Aerial view of José María Córdova airport at Rionegro, which serves Medellín, in 2018. (Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Aviation: Colombia

Colombia’s airports are carrying far more people than they were built for, and the busiest ones are running out of room. A study by the economic research department of Grupo Cibest, the Medellín-based parent of Colombia’s largest bank, Bancolombia, published in November 2026, finds that 50.1 million passengers boarded flights in 2025, 31.6% more than in 2019.

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Flights rose only 5.9% over the same period, so planes are simply fuller. US investors can follow the issuer directly, because Cibest’s American depositary receipts, which are shares of a foreign company traded in New York, trade on the New York Stock Exchange under CIB.

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Key Facts Who. Grupo Cibest’s economic research department, the Medellín-based parent of Bancolombia, Colombia’s largest bank.

What. Airports are over capacity after a travel boom, above all Rionegro (Medellín) and Bogotá.

Numbers. 50.1 million passengers in 2025, up 31.6% on 2019; flights up only 5.9%.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Colombians are flying in record numbers, but the airports that carry most of them are waiting for expansions that are still years away.

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In the study’s count, passengers in the 12 months to August 2026 reached 51.4 million, a record. Each flight now carries 106 passengers on average, against 85 before the pandemic, and in July 2026 seats were 86% full on domestic routes and 85% on international ones.

International travel is a growing share of the market. The study puts it at about 26% of passengers in December 2021 and about 39% in August 2026, while Bogotá’s El Dorado, the capital’s main airport, handles 67.5% of international passengers and 85.3% of international cargo.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Nearly six in ten passengers pass through Bogotá or Rionegro, according to the study, so Colombia’s air traffic is concentrated in two places. The tightest case is Rionegro, the José María Córdova airport that serves Medellín.

Rionegro handled 14.2 million passengers in 2025 against a published capacity of 11 million, almost 30% above its limit, the study says. An emergency works plan will cost more than COP 164 billion (Colombian pesos; about US$47.8 million at COP 3,427.89 per US$ on 20 November 2026).

The plan will raise capacity to 17 million passengers, but works were just over a quarter complete in September. At current demand, the study says, that new room would be used up by about 2029.

The structural expansion of the terminal, access roads and future runway capacity is still pending. In Bogotá, El Dorado Max, a large expansion plan for the capital’s main airport, is still in feasibility evaluation.

The terminal and control tower of José María Córdova airport at Rionegro, which serves Medellín. (Photo: SajoR, public domain)

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The state plan does not match that pressure, the Cibest economists argue. CONPES 4205, a policy document of the national economic and social policy council, sets aside COP 6.54 trillion (about US$1.9 billion) for 25 airports and aerodromes over 2026 to 2035.

More than 60% of that money is programmed from 2030 onward. Santa Marta, San Andrés and Nuquí, three smaller regional airports, get nearly half.

The study argues that the plan does not solve the underlying problem at the busiest airports. It lists capital spending for expansions at Cartagena, Rionegro, Santa Marta and Riohacha.

The Ministry of Transport stresses private money instead. It announced a commitment of more than US$1.5 billion from the Airplan group, an airport operator, to modernise six airports: Rionegro, Medellín, Montería, Quibdó, Carepa and Corozal.

The commitment was announced on Tuesday 17 November, during the government’s investor week in New York, called Milagro Week. Rionegro is the main project, with a second terminal of 104,000 square metres, a longer runway, rapid-exit taxiways (strips that let landed planes clear the runway quickly) and 28 contact positions (gates linked directly to the terminal).

The ministry gave no breakdown by airport and no start dates. Transport Minister Elsa Noguera said: “Hoy estamos anunciando una inversión extraordinaria que va a cambiar el futuro de Medellín y de las regiones” (today we are announcing an extraordinary investment that will change the future of Medellín and the regions).

The same week produced Avianca’s US$3 billion pledge for Colombia, announced on Monday 16 November. Colombia’s vice president announced it on the first day of Milagro Week.

El Dorado Max and the planned new Bayunca airport near Cartagena carry the largest announced amounts, the study says. The first test is whether Rionegro’s emergency works finish before the study’s projected 2029 limit.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Colombia’s airports so crowded?

Passengers grew much faster than flights, so each plane is fuller and terminals and runways carry more people. About half of the extra traffic is international.

Will the Rionegro emergency works solve the problem?

Only for a few years, according to the study. The structural expansion of the terminal, access roads and runway is still pending.

Who is expected to pay for new capacity?

The government plan is back-loaded and favours smaller airports, according to the study. The ministry points instead to private investment, with no start dates yet.

Sources Grupo Cibest economic research department study (November 2026); Colombian Ministry of Transport statements during Milagro Week; CONPES 4205 (National Planning Department); Colombian peso rate of COP 3,427.89 per US$ (20 November 2026). Aerocivil · Grupo Cibest

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error