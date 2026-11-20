Peru’s mining minister now faces two fights at once. One is a conflict-of-interest charge, and the other is a deadline on informal mining.

The Congress of Peru in Lima. (File photo)

Politics: Peru

Deputies in Peru have filed a motion to question Energy and Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno over a transfer of S/6.62 million (about US$1.9 million) in public money to fund closure work at a mine run by a company he once managed. On Friday 20 November 2026 senator Jaime Delgado, of the Ahora Nación party, said he does not rule out a censure motion.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Delgado also says Congress must act before Peru’s register for informal miners expires on 31 December. Delgado says first the facts must be investigated.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Energy and Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno and Senator Jaime Delgado of the Ahora Nación party.

What. Delgado, a senator, does not rule out censure over the transfer.

Link. Shinno was general manager of mining company Aruntani from 2019 to 2022, his declarations show.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:30 GMT

Peru’s mining minister now faces two fights at once. One is a conflict-of-interest charge, and the other is a deadline on informal mining.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Guillermo Shinno (Peru) Email address Follow

Delgado said in a television interview on Friday 20 November that public officials must avoid conflicts of interest. “For decorum you cannot do that,” he said, referring to the use of state funds to finance clean-up work that, he argued, belonged to the company responsible.

The transfer of S/6,624,555 (about US$1.9 million at 3.45 soles per dollar) went to the National Infrastructure Authority, known as ANIN. The money is meant to address environmental liabilities at the Florencia-Tucari mine unit, which Aruntani operates.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Shinno served as general manager of Aruntani, a mining company, before joining the government of President Keiko Fujimori. His sworn declarations list him in that post from 2019 to 2022.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Deputies from four parliamentary groups, led by Luis Masco, have filed a motion to interpellate Shinno, which means formally summoning him to answer questions. The motion carries 28 signatures and 54 questions, including whether he took part in approving the transfer and what steps prevented a conflict of interest.

Peru’s Congress now has two chambers, and the motion was filed in the Chamber of Deputies. Delgado sits in the Senate.

Resolution 407-2026-MINEM/DM, published in the official gazette El Peruano on 23 September 2026, authorised the transfer. It cites the 29th final complementary provision of Law 32732, which lets ANIN design and run mine-closure and remediation projects.

The resolution funds a first stage only: a change to the closure plan and the technical file for the project. The final cost of the clean-up, and the share the company must pay, are still open.

The second fight is about the Reinfo, the register that lets informal miners keep working while they try to formalise. It expires on 31 December, and Delgado warned that repeated extensions have not solved the problem.

The Legislative Palace in Lima, seat of Peru’s Congress. (File photo)

Shinno has said the Executive will not support another extension of the Reinfo. He has proposed a new formalisation regime lasting 18 months.

Delgado argued for neither continuing as now nor going to the extreme of a hard line, saying that would be unrealistic. He said the rules must separate mining in the Andes from the Amazon, where illegal mining does serious environmental damage.

For readers abroad, Peru is a major copper and gold producer, so the ministry that regulates mining and the fate of informal miners matter for supply and for investors. The next dated checkpoint is 31 December, when the informal-miner register lapses unless Congress or the courts intervene.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Peru 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an interpellation in Peru?

It is a formal summons that obliges a minister to answer lawmakers’ questions in Congress. It can lead to a censure motion, but does not by itself remove the minister.

What is the Reinfo?

It is Peru’s register of informal miners who have started to formalise. Registration lets them operate while the process continues, and it ends on 31 December.

Has Shinno responded to the conflict-of-interest charge?

The transfer followed a ministerial resolution citing a law. Wrongdoing has not been established, and the motion’s questions are meant to clarify what happened.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Peru, interpellation motion (congreso.gob.pe); Ministry of Energy and Mines (gob.pe/minem); statements of Senator Jaime Delgado, 20 November 2026; Law 32732; exchange rate: RT, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error