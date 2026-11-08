Egypt Train Crash Kills 7, Injures 125

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.19% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.15% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.09% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.23% USD/PYG6,358▲ 6.40% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.77% USD/DOP60.59▲ 4.05% USD/CRC448.27▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.17% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.78% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.13▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.19% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.15% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.09% USD/COP 3,240 — 0.00% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.07% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 6.40% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.77% USD/DOP 60.59 ▲ 4.05% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 2.01% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.17% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.78% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▼ 0.72% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Africa Egypt

Egypt Train Crash Kills 7, Injures 125

By · · 4 min read
Egyptian passenger train carriages in the colours of the national flag at a station yard in Alexandria
File photo: Egyptian National Railways passenger carriages in Alexandria. Photo: Abdelrhman 1990, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Published Sunday, 8 November, 4:15 p.m. ET · Source: Egypt’s Health Ministry, Egyptian National Railways Authority, Chief Prosecutor’s office

Key Facts

  • Toll: Seven people died and 125 were hurt when two passenger trains collided south of Cairo on Sunday.
  • How: Investigators say a Fayoum-bound train hit the last carriage of a stopped Aswan-bound train on the same track.
  • Unknown: The cause is not yet known; President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ordered an immediate investigation.
  • Next: Prosecutors are examining the site, and the toll could still change as rescue work and hospital counts finish.

Villagers ran to the tracks and pulled passengers from twisted carriages before the ambulances arrived. Two passenger trains collided on Sunday at al-Ayyat, about 52 km (32 miles) south of Cairo in Egypt’s Giza province, leaving seven people dead and 125 injured, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.

The train’s conductor was among the dead, Egypt’s Chief Prosecutor’s office (the state’s top prosecuting authority) said. At the Health Ministry’s latest count, 71 of the injured had already left hospital.

How the Trains Collided

A train travelling from Giza to Fayoum, a province south-west of Cairo, rammed the rear of a train bound from Cairo to Aswan, a southern city on the Nile. The Egyptian National Railways Authority, the state rail operator, said several carriages derailed between the Kafr Ammar and Al-Raqqa stations.

Investigators found that the last carriage of the Cairo-to-Aswan train was stopped on the same line, facing the same direction, when it was struck. Some passengers were trapped inside that carriage and were dead when rescuers pulled them out, a local resident told reporters.

Rescue Under Way South of Cairo

Dozens of ambulances took the injured to hospitals in the area, and the railway authority sent emergency teams and cranes to clear the wreckage. It said it aimed to restore normal train service as soon as possible.

Prosecutors went to the site. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on social media that he had ordered an immediate investigation and that anyone found negligent would be held to account.

A Railway With a Grim Record

Egypt runs one of the oldest rail networks in Africa and the Middle East, and it has a long history of deadly accidents. In 2002, a fire on an overnight train from Cairo to the south killed more than 300 people, still the country’s worst rail disaster.

In 2019, a runaway locomotive crashed into the buffers at Cairo’s main Ramses station and started a fire that killed 25 people. In September this year, two freight trains collided in the same district of al-Ayyat, injuring a driver and his assistant, though nobody died.

In 2009, a collision at al-Ayyat killed dozens of people. The government has announced modernisation plans in recent years, yet the network still carries a reputation for poor management and weak upkeep of equipment.

What It Means for You

For Americans planning a trip to Egypt, the practical point is that train traffic on the line was interrupted while crews cleared the wreckage. Reports so far do not mention foreign passengers, but travellers should check the US State Department’s travel advice and confirm rail bookings before setting out.

Aswan, the line’s southern end, is a gateway to Nile cruises and the temples of Upper Egypt. Read more of our Egypt coverage, including how Egypt and Sudan are pressing Ethiopia over the Nile dam and our guide to moving to Egypt.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said what caused the train to hit the stationary carriage, or why it was stopped on the line. The final toll may change as hospitals update their counts.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Egypt train crash?

Seven people died and 125 were injured, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry on Sunday 8 November 2026.

What caused the collision?

The cause is not known. Prosecutors say a Giza-to-Fayoum train struck the rear of a stopped Cairo-to-Aswan train, and an investigation is under way.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Zuma's party disputes Durban's vote”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi africa news Aswan Cairo Egypt Egypt train crash Egyptian National Railways Fayoum Giza rail safety

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.