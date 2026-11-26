Palm Hills is booking more revenue but keeping less profit from each pound of sales. That squeeze is the main thing to watch for anyone following Egyptian property stocks.

Central Cairo with the Nile, a road bridge and the Cairo Tower, a landmark broadcast tower, seen from a high window. Photo: Staeiou, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

EGYPT · COMPANIES

Palm Hills Developments, a property developer listed on the Egyptian Exchange in Cairo, said its profit fell 4.7% in the first nine months of 2026 even as revenue jumped 24.4%. Net profit, after tax and after the share that belongs to minority shareholders, was 3.374 billion Egyptian pounds (EGP) (about US$62 million), against EGP 3.542 billion a year earlier.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Revenue reached EGP 31.796 billion (about US$581 million), up from EGP 25.549 billion. The company said lower-margin projects and higher building costs pushed its gross margin, the share of sales left after direct costs, down to 35.1% from 40.8%.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Palm Hills Developments, a property developer listed on the Egyptian Exchange in Cairo.

What Nine-month revenue rose 24.4% to US$581 million, while net profit fell 4.7% to US$62 million.

Why Gross margin narrowed to 35.1% from 40.8% as lower-margin projects grew.

Next Homes sold but not yet delivered are worth EGP 275 billion (about US$5.0 billion).

As of 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT. Conversions at about EGP 54.75 per US dollar.

Palm Hills is booking more revenue but keeping less profit from each pound of sales. That squeeze is the main thing to watch for anyone following Egyptian property stocks.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Egyptian Exchange Email address Follow

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Palm Hills said gross profit reached EGP 11.1 billion (about US$203 million) in the nine months. The margin on that profit narrowed to 35.1% from 40.8% in the same period of 2025.

The company attributed the squeeze to a higher share of projects and units with lower margins, and to higher construction and development costs. In plain terms, each pound of sales left less profit once the builders were paid.

Revenue rose 24.4%, the company said. Palm Hills delivered homes at Palm Hills New Alamein on the Mediterranean coast, at its Hacienda West project and at Badya, its large mixed-use community in West Cairo.

Palm Hills’ backlog, the value of homes sold but not yet delivered, stood at EGP 275 billion (about US$5.0 billion) at the end of September, up 22% from EGP 225 billion (about US$4.1 billion) a year earlier. West Cairo accounts for 43% of it, Egypt’s Mediterranean North Coast and Alexandria for 40%, and East Cairo for the remaining 17%.

Backlog is revenue the company has already contracted. How much of it turns into profit depends on the margin of each project as the homes are delivered.

In the first half of 2026, Palm Hills reported revenue of EGP 19.528 billion (about US$357 million), up 25.4%, and net profit of EGP 2.264 billion (about US$41 million), down 7%. Subtracting those figures from the nine-month totals implies third-quarter revenue near EGP 12.3 billion (about US$224 million) and profit near EGP 1.11 billion (about US$20 million).

The company launched Hacienda Ras El Hekma, a Mediterranean resort project, shortly before 17 August. At its half-year results it said sales of EGP 75 billion (about US$1.4 billion) came in the first two weeks of the launch.

Palm Hills shares trade on the Egyptian Exchange in Cairo, in Egyptian pounds. A US investor’s return therefore depends on the pound against the dollar as well as on the margin story.

Dollar conversions in this article use about EGP 54.75 per US dollar, the market rate from RT, a financial-data provider, on 26 November 2026. Earlier periods are converted at the same rate so that they can be compared.

The published figures give no cash or net debt position, so the company’s financing picture is open. The full-year results will show whether the margin squeeze eases or widens.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Who runs Egypt’s economy, the key players in 2026

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Egypt 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Palm Hills’ Profit Fall While Revenue Rose?

Projects with thinner margins and higher building costs took a bigger share of sales. Revenue grew, but each pound of it left less profit.

What Is a Property Backlog?

It is the value of homes already sold but not yet delivered to buyers. It shows future revenue that is largely contracted.

Does the Profit Dip Mean Egyptian Housing Is Cooling?

Not clearly. Revenue grew and backlog is up on a year ago, but margins narrowed.

Sources: Palm Hills Developments, nine-month 2026 results statement, 16 November 2026, and first-half 2026 results statement, August 2026; RT, a financial-data provider, Egyptian pounds per US dollar, 26 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error