Cairo says the final review is complete and a Board meeting is expected before mid-December, while the IMF has so far announced a deal between its staff and Egyptian officials.

The Nile and the Cairo skyline, home city for many Egyptians abroad. (Photo: Rio Times library)

EGYPT · ECONOMY

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender that supports countries short of foreign currency, “announced the completion of the final review” of Egypt’s loan programme, in remarks translated from Arabic. The IMF’s own statement of 18 November describes a staff-level agreement, a deal between the Fund’s experts and Egyptian officials that still needs approval from its Executive Board, the body of 25 directors that formally votes on loans.

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This matters in the United States because Washington is the IMF’s largest shareholder and Egypt is a large borrower, with its programme due to end this December. The final payment under the programme depends on that Board vote.

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Key Facts Who Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt’s prime minister, said the IMF had completed its final review.

What The IMF itself reports a staff-level agreement, with Executive Board approval still pending.

Next Madbouly expects an IMF Board meeting before mid-December; the IMF has announced no date.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

Cairo says the final review is complete and a Board meeting is expected before mid-December, while the IMF has so far announced a deal between its staff and Egyptian officials.

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Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), an IMF loan arrangement, was agreed in December 2022 and was extended to expire on 15 December 2026, as our earlier report on the programme’s end explained. Julie Kozack, the IMF’s communications director, told a news conference on 29 October that a mission was then discussing the reviews.

On 18 November the IMF said in a statement that its staff and the Egyptian authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the eighth and final EFF review and on the third review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), a companion loan for climate and reform. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, the 25-member body that formally approves loans.

File photo. Muhammad Farid Street in downtown Cairo, 2019. Photo: R Prazeres, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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If the Board approves, Egypt receives about US$1.5 billion under the EFF and up to about US$0.8 billion under the RSF, the statement said. That is up to about US$2.3 billion in all, which would take total disbursements under the two arrangements to about US$9.6 billion.

The IMF’s figures put disbursements at about US$7.3 billion after the July 2026 completion of the seventh EFF review and second RSF review, which released about US$1.8 billion. Added to the new sum, that matches the IMF’s later total.

Amine Mati, who led the IMF negotiating team, said in the statement: “Staff welcomes the successful completion of the Banque du Caire IPO,” and the Fund also welcomed the authorities’ plans to accelerate the sale of state-owned assets. The IPO, or initial public offering, was the recent stock-market debut of Banque du Caire, a state-owned bank.

Mati also said that a flexible exchange rate should remain the first line of defence against external shocks, with central bank interventions limited to containing excessive volatility. He welcomed the Central Bank of Egypt’s increase in its policy rate by 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point, in October, which our report on the budget cost of the rate rise examined.

Mati said the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, the state oil and gas company, must keep to its financial viability plan and adjust fuel prices on time to recover its costs. The statement adds that the government aims to cut its gross financing needs, the cash it must raise to cover debt payments and deficits, by 5% of gross domestic product in the 2026/27 fiscal year (July 2026 to June 2027) through maturity extensions, voluntary liability-management operations and divestment proceeds.

Madbouly said the IMF Executive Board is expected to meet before mid-December. The IMF said on 29 October that a draft was to go to its Board for approval by mid-December, close to the EFF’s expiry on Tuesday 15 December.

Madbouly’s timing is consistent with the IMF’s own mid-December timetable. The IMF has not announced a Board date, so the final payment is not yet approved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the IMF approved Egypt’s final review?

Not yet. Staff reached an agreement on 18 November, and the Executive Board still has to vote.

Why does Egypt’s IMF programme matter to US readers?

The United States is the IMF’s largest shareholder. Egypt is a large borrower whose loan programme is in its last weeks.

Who is Mostafa Madbouly?

He is Egypt’s prime minister. He spoke at the press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, statement on the staff-level agreement with Egypt, 18 November 2026; IMF press briefing by Julie Kozack, 29 October 2026; Egyptian Prime Minister’s press conference, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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