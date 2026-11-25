The package rewrites detailed regulations under the 1981 companies law, not the law itself. Several of its changes shorten deadlines.

File photo. Ministry buildings in the government district of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

Business: Egypt

Egypt’s government on Wednesday 25 November 2026 announced 48 amendments to the rules that govern how companies are formed and run, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attending the launch. Mohamed Farid, the minister of investment and foreign trade, presented the package, which changes the executive regulations, the detailed rules that implement Companies Law No. 159 of 1981.

The package touches more than 45 articles and aims, in the ministry’s words, to ease the business environment, shorten procedures and give investors more clarity and protection. Its headline change lets more than 1.2 million sole-proprietorship businesses, which are owned by one person and have no company structure, convert into companies while keeping their activity, contracts and history.

Key Facts What. 48 amendments to the executive regulations of Companies Law 159 of 1981, touching over 45 articles.

Who. Egypt’s Investment and Foreign Trade Ministry, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the launch.

Impact. The ministry says over 1.2 million sole proprietorships can convert into companies, keeping their contracts.

When. Announced on Wednesday 25 November 2026; no effective date has been stated.

As of. 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The package rewrites detailed regulations under the 1981 companies law, not the law itself. Several of its changes shorten deadlines.

The 1981 law is Egypt’s basic companies statute, and its executive regulations set the day-to-day procedures: how assets are valued, how shareholder meetings are called and how financing is registered. The investment minister said the ministry is also preparing a unified companies bill, though no date or stage was given.

Farid said the changes respond to challenges raised by investors, law firms, valuers, funds and entrepreneurs. The ministry’s stated aims are to cut procedural burdens and strengthen companies’ ability to finance themselves, grow and expand.

A new Article 299 lets a sole proprietorship convert into a form of company without liquidation and keep its number in the commercial register, the state’s company registry, the ministry’s summary says. The ministry gives the number of such businesses as more than 1.2 million.

Contributions of assets rather than cash must be valued by an independent valuer, an expert who prices assets, and the ministry says the committee that reviews the valuation must now report within 30 days instead of 60. A valuation report stays valid for six months, extendable by three, and registration for valuers becomes free.

The Cairo skyline seen across the Nile. File photo. Photo: Rio Times library

A new register for convertible financing contracts, which are deals that can later turn into shares, comes with a decision deadline of five working days and a 50% fee cut for start-ups. Companies in industry, tourism, agriculture and new and renewable energy can also issue bonds before their capital is fully paid.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Shareholder meetings can be held in several cities with remote voting, and the notice period can fall from 21 days to 3 days if all shareholders agree. Existing shareholders get 15 days to buy newly issued shares, and documents before a general meeting must be published 21 days ahead instead of 30.

The ministry’s summary gives no effective date. Publication in Egypt’s Official Gazette, the state journal of laws and decrees, has not been confirmed.

For US and other foreign investors, the changes most relevant to an Egyptian subsidiary or joint venture are the faster valuation of non-cash contributions and the remote shareholder voting, which fit the ministry’s stated aim of shorter procedures. Whether the speed-ups work in practice depends on how the authorities apply them once the rules take effect.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Egypt change on 25 November?

It announced 48 amendments to the executive regulations of its 1981 companies law. They mainly cover forming companies, valuing contributions, financing and shareholder meetings.

Does this change the companies law itself?

No. The package amends the regulations under Law 159 of 1981, and the investment minister says a separate unified companies bill is being prepared.

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent. More from Northern Africa

Sources Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade announcement and summary of the package of 25 November 2026, presented at the launch attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly; Companies Law No. 159 of 1981.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →