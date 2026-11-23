Ecuador’s Defence Minister says soldiers caught an alleged Los Lobos leader with weapons and explosives, while a police commander complains that earlier arrests ended without a lasting sentence.

File photo. The National Court of Justice in Quito, Ecuador, which handles extradition requests, July 2025. Photo: Ceancata, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Ecuador

Ecuadorian soldiers arrested Jhon William Quiñónez Camacho, known as “Sayayín”, at a bus terminal in Amaluza, in southern Loja province, early on Sunday 22 November 2026. Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo says the suspect is an alleged leader of Los Lobos, an Ecuadorian organised-crime group.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Jhon William Quiñónez Camacho, alias “Sayayín”, alleged Los Lobos leader; a suspect, presumed innocent.

Where. Amaluza bus terminal, Loja province, southern Ecuador, on Sunday 22 November 2026.

Next. Transfer to El Encuentro, a maximum-security prison; no court date announced.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:12 GMT

Ecuador’s Defence Minister says soldiers caught an alleged Los Lobos leader with weapons and explosives, while a police commander complains that earlier arrests ended without a lasting sentence.

Loffredo announced the arrest in a social media video on Sunday 22 November, calling the suspect a “serial killer” linked to extortion, contract killings and dismemberments. He wrote, in a translation from Spanish: “Between jail or hell, Sayayín chose jail; welcome to El Encuentro.”

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El Encuentro is the maximum-security prison in Santa Elena province, where Loffredo said on 22 November the suspect will be moved. The man was reportedly travelling in a Chevrolet pick-up when soldiers of the Army’s Security Block unit, acting on a tip from the National Intelligence Centre (CNI, Ecuador’s intelligence agency), intercepted him.

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File photo. The Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande, Quito, seat of the presidency, April 2022. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Soldiers seized a backpack holding a pistol and a homemade submachine gun, ammunition, explosive material, two mobile phones and the pick-up. One other person was detained.

Colonel Renato González, commander of Police Zone 7, a regional command in southern Ecuador, confirmed on 22 November that the man carried a firearm and explosives. Authorities link him to extortion and contract killings, but those links must still be established in court.

González called the repeated arrests a “puerta giratoria”, a revolving door, and complained that none ended in a sentence keeping the suspect off the streets. Public records list several earlier arrests, among them one in January 2023 for large-scale drug trafficking.

“We hope Loja’s justice system is much more efficient and effective and this time imposes on this dangerous criminal a substantial sentence, as is proper,” González said on 22 November, in a translation from Spanish. González said the suspect has influence in El Pampón, in Puerto Bolívar, in El Oro province on Ecuador’s southern coast.

The US State Department designated Los Lobos a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a US government terrorism list, in September 2025. In January 2023 police in the Machala area arrested a man named Jhon William Quiñónez Camacho, alias Sayayín, then described as a Los Choneros leader, another gang.

Authorities now call him a Los Lobos leader, and the change is not explained. No court hearing has been reported yet, and officials have not said which formal charges will follow.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Los Lobos?

Los Lobos is an Ecuadorian organised-crime group that the US State Department designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization. Authorities describe the suspect as an alleged leader of the group.

Has the suspect been charged?

No court hearing has been reported yet, and officials have not said which formal charges will follow. He is a suspect and is presumed innocent until a court rules.

Sources Statements of Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo and Police Zone 7 commander Colonel Renato González, 22 November 2026; US State Department designation of Los Lobos, 4 September 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error