An unconfirmed report says Zuma’s party would run Durban. ActionSA says its own talks are continuing.

File photo. The harbour and waterfront of Durban, South Africa, undated. Photo: RishHans, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Politics: South Africa

Insiders in South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, say the two have agreed to govern eThekwini, the council around the port city of Durban, with the MK Party taking the mayor’s chair. Neither party has confirmed the deal on the record, and no terms are public.

ActionSA, a smaller party also in the talks, says it knows of no such deal. Its leader Herman Mashaba said on Monday 23 November 2026: “I’m not aware of a deal with ActionSA yet.”

Key Facts Who. The ANC and the MK Party; neither has confirmed on the record.

What. Insiders say the MK Party would take the eThekwini mayor and deputy mayor posts.

Where. eThekwini, the metropolitan council around Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

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An unconfirmed report says Zuma’s party would run Durban. ActionSA says its own talks are continuing.

The MK Party won the most votes in eThekwini in the 4 November local elections, about 38%, but not a majority. A council with no majority party is called hung, and it cannot elect a mayor until rivals strike a deal.

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On Thursday 19 November, MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said talks on governing eThekwini with the ANC were still under way, adding: “We are not going to leave out the ANC in discussions.” A report dated 19 November quoted Dali Mpofu, the MK Party’s chief negotiator, saying that no agreement had been reached after a four-party meeting with the ANC, ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing opposition party.

File photo. An Electoral Commission of South Africa poster for the 2026 local elections. Photo: KeMang, CC BY 4.0.

Insiders describe a shift inside the ANC, with growing pressure to work with the MK Party instead of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the ANC’s partner in the national government. They say a DA offer on Sunday 22 November did not change minds.

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The ANC’s national executive committee, its top decision body between conferences, is due to meet on Monday, insiders say. ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have resisted the idea of an MK Party mayor, according to party insiders.

Still unknown are the written terms, how posts would be shared, what role ActionSA would play, and whether the ANC executive endorses the deal. For earlier steps, see our reports on KwaZulu-Natal’s hung councils and Mashaba’s account of a rival offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the ANC and MK Party deal been confirmed?

Not on the record by either party. ActionSA’s leader says he is unaware of any deal involving his party.

Why does eThekwini matter?

It is the council around Durban, and its mayor leads the city for the five-year term.

Living in or visiting Durban? See this month's events and our Durban city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Sources: Statements by MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu and leader Dali Mpofu, 19 November 2026; statement by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, 23 November 2026; ANC and MK Party insiders, 23 November 2026.

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