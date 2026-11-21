South Africa has again put off deciding whether to send a prominent critic of Benin’s government home to face charges, and the key approval has still not arrived.

Law: South Africa

A court in Pretoria, South Africa, postponed the extradition hearing of Kemi Seba, a pan-African activist wanted by Benin, on Friday 20 November 2026. The new date is Wednesday 3 February 2027, and he stays in custody until then.

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The state prosecutor told the court she had still not received the green light of South Africa’s Justice Minister to formally start surrendering him to Benin. Only the minister can authorise an extradition, and the prosecutor had made the same point at the previous hearing on 23 September 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Kemi Seba, a pan-African activist wanted by Benin, held in custody in Pretoria.

What. His extradition hearing was postponed because the Justice Minister has not yet authorised surrender to Benin.

Where. Pretoria, South Africa. Benin’s CRIET, its special court for economic crimes and terrorism, handles the charges.

When. Postponed on Friday 20 November 2026 to Wednesday 3 February 2027.

As of. 21 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

South Africa has again put off deciding whether to send a prominent critic of Benin’s government home to face charges, and the key approval has still not arrived.

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Before the hearing, the prosecutor asked that Seba be brought in with his ankles shackled, citing what she called serious information about an escape plan. The judge refused, so he entered unshackled, though hooded, heavily armed elite police officers escorted him.

Seba, whose real name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, was arrested in Pretoria in April 2026 with one of his sons and another man. The exact day of the arrest is not agreed across accounts, and the three were accused of trying to cross into Zimbabwe via the Limpopo River.

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He also faces a separate South African charge of trying to leave the country illegally with non-compliant documents, and other accounts cite expired visas. On Thursday 18 June 2026 a Pretoria judge refused bail, finding the three defendants a flight risk and saying that hearing dealt only with the immigration charge.

Benin wants him under two international arrest warrants. One was issued on 12 December 2025, after he backed a foiled coup attempt against then-President Patrice Talon, in which mutinous soldiers claimed on television to have overthrown him.

File photo: the dome of the Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa’s presidency. The hearing took place in a separate court.

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Benin’s special court for economic crimes and terrorism, the CRIET, is the body seeking him. Different accounts list the alleged offences as money laundering, glorifying crime and inciting hatred and violence.

The case has moved slowly, and the dates show the pattern. A hearing was postponed on 14 July 2026 to 11 August, and at the 23 September hearing both defence and prosecution asked for the extradition review to be set for 20 November and the bail review for 6 October.

In an affidavit, a sworn written statement, filed in May 2026, Seba said he fears for his life if he is returned to Benin. His lawyers also say he represents or advises the government of Niger, run by a military junta, and that he holds a Nigerien diplomatic passport.

On Tuesday 6 October 2026 a Pretoria court ruled there was no official evidence that he is accredited as a diplomat in South Africa. That ruling removed a key argument his defence had used against extradition.

Seba was born in France to Beninese parents and lost French nationality in 2024. He is a pan-African activist known for anti-Western rhetoric.

He has about 1.5 million social-media followers, which makes his case a talking point well beyond the courtroom. Benin sits on the edge of the Sahel, the semi-arid belt south of the Sahara where Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are run by military governments.

For readers abroad, the case tests how far South Africa, a regional hub for business and travel, will go to enforce another country’s warrants against a political voice. The Justice Minister’s approval is the step that decides whether a surrender process can start at all.

The case also shows how slowly cross-border extradition can move. Seba has now been in custody for more than seven months, since April.

Only one dated checkpoint exists, the hearing on Wednesday 3 February 2027, and no date is known for the Justice Minister’s decision. The names of the judge and the prosecutor have not been made public, and no bail ruling was reported on Friday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can South Africa send Kemi Seba to Benin now?

Not yet. The Justice Minister must authorise the process first, and the court has not heard the extradition case.

Does his claim to be a diplomat protect him?

A Pretoria court found no official evidence of accreditation, which weakened that argument. His lawyers still say he works for Niger’s government.

Why does the case matter outside Africa?

It shows how a country wanting a critic returned depends on another state’s courts and ministers. The wait also leaves a political voice in custody.

Sources Primary sources: the 20 November 2026 hearing in Pretoria, South Africa; South Africa’s Department of Justice; Benin’s CRIET (Court for Economic Crimes and Terrorism); Pretoria court rulings of 18 June and 6 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error