South Africa Party Offers Rival Council Pact
A hung council has no party with a majority, so rivals must agree a coalition before anyone can be elected mayor.
Brief · South Africa
South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA), a partner of the African National Congress (ANC) in the national unity government, offered the ANC a deal on Sunday 22 November 2026 to run 137 hung local councils. Under the written proposal, the ANC would lead 93 of them, the DA 24 and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a party based in KwaZulu-Natal, 20.
A hung council is one where, the DA says, no party won a majority, so rivals must share power. The largest of the three parties in each would lead it and take the mayor’s post, the DA said, subject to the IFP’s agreement.
Key Facts
- Who. DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis offers the ANC a deal; the IFP’s share needs its consent.
- What. A written plan for 137 hung councils on the DA’s list: ANC 93, DA 24, IFP 20.
- Where. Nationwide; KwaZulu-Natal has 34 of the councils, Gauteng eight.
- When. DA says it sent it 20 November; published 22 November 2026.
- As of 22 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.
A hung council has no party with a majority, so rivals must agree a coalition before anyone can be elected mayor.
DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the party put the plan to the ANC in writing in talks on Friday 20 November and published it in full on Sunday. “We have not yet received a response,” he said.
The DA’s stated aim is five years of stable local government and an end to a “revolving door of mayors”. It also wants the ANC’s National Executive Committee, its leadership body, to authorise talks on the open terms.
By province, KwaZulu-Natal has the most hung councils on the list, 34, followed by the Northern Cape with 18 and the Free State with 15. Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg, has eight, among them the big cities of Johannesburg, Tshwane (Pretoria) and Ekurhuleni (the East Rand), where the DA says it is flexible.
The DA points to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the province around Durban, where it says a similar ANC, IFP and DA arrangement “has thus far saved KZN from chaos”. It warns that tying Gauteng’s recovery to unstable coalitions would mean “another five years of chaos”.
A related DA offer has already been turned down. ActionSA, a party led by Herman Mashaba, rejected the DA’s final offer for the Gauteng big cities, made on Saturday 21 November.
The DA says the ANC has not yet replied, and its statement names no date for the ANC committee to decide. If the ANC says yes, one deal would settle who leads all 137 councils; if it says no, each council is negotiated on its own.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a hung council?
It is a council where no party holds more than half the seats. Parties must then agree a coalition before a mayor can be elected.
Has the ANC accepted the DA’s offer?
Not according to the DA, which said on Sunday that it had received no response.
Sources
Democratic Alliance statement by leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, “DA publishes its stability framework proposal to the ANC to bring stable government to 137 hung councils”, 22 November 2026 (da.org.za); ActionSA statements on the DA’s offer, 22 November 2026.
Connected Coverage
South Africa news · KwaZulu-Natal Coalition Talks Head to Nov 23 · Democratic Alliance Unveils Coalition Aims · Nelson Mandela Bay Coalition Deal Nears
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error