The survey points to a likely two-round presidential race in 2028, with the governing party’s president barred from running and the opposition still divided.

The Dominican flag above the battlements of the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo's colonial zone, in a file photo. It does not show the port or the seizure. Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Brief · Dominican Republic

ACD Media, a Dominican polling firm, presented a survey on Monday 23 November 2026 in which the governing Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) of President Luis Abinader leads with 30.4%. Two opposition parties, counted together, stand ahead of it at 36.1%.

They are People’s Force (Fuerza del Pueblo), led by ex-president Leonel Fernández, and the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the former ruling party. The firm measured them separately, so the poll cannot show how a joint ticket would fare.

Key Facts Who. ACD Media, a Dominican polling firm, surveyed 1,200 people nationwide.

What. PRM at 30.4%, opposition People’s Force at 21.8% and the PLD at 14.3%, in separate answers.

Gap. The two opposition parties together reach 36.1%, 5.7 points above PRM; no joint ticket was tested.

When. Fieldwork 13 to 16 November 2026; presidential election on Sunday 21 May 2028.

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:45 GMT

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The survey points to a likely two-round presidential race in 2028, with the governing party’s president barred from running and the opposition still divided.

Among respondents who named a party, ACD Media’s 23 November results put PRM at 38.8%, People’s Force at 27.8% and the PLD at 18.3%. A candidate needs an absolute majority of valid votes to win outright, and no party is near that share even among these respondents, so a runoff looks likely.

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The PLD slipped 2.9 points from 17.2% in the firm’s previous poll, taken 9 to 11 October 2026, when PRM stood at 29.7% and People’s Force at 21.7%. In the new poll, ACD Media says 57.6% sympathise with no party, against 41.8% who do, while 51% disapprove of the government and 47% approve.

File photo. Calle Las Damas in Santo Domingo’s Colonial Zone.

Abinader cannot stand again, because the 2024 constitutional reform bars a president elected in May 2024 from running for president or vice-president ever again, the Senate said when the National Revisory Assembly, the body that amends the constitution, approved it. The Central Electoral Board (JCE) calendar sets presidential and congressional elections for Sunday 21 May 2028, with a runoff, if needed, on Sunday 25 June 2028.

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The poll does not show how PLD voters would choose in a runoff between PRM and People’s Force, and the published summary gives a 95% confidence level but no margin of error. It is also unclear whether the two opposition parties would ally or who their candidates will be.

For readers in the United States, including investors and the Dominican diaspora, the next race will be open, with no incumbent seeking a second term. The poll cannot say who will win it.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can President Abinader run again in 2028?

No. A constitutional reform bars him from seeking either office again.

Does the poll show who would win?

No. It measures parties separately and tests no joint opposition ticket, so it points to a likely runoff rather than a winner.

Sources ACD Media poll presented 23 November 2026; Central Electoral Board (JCE) election calendar; Senate of the Dominican Republic, notice on the Assembly vote on the constitutional reform.

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