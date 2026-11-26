Both sides agree that inflation is above target, but they disagree on whether tight money or higher energy prices are to blame.

Photo: Wuppertaler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Dominican Republic: Economy

Fuerza del Pueblo (Force of the People), an opposition party in the Dominican Republic, said in a statement published on 25 November 2026 that the central bank’s policy this year had failed. Its economic secretary, Haivanjoe Ng Cortiñas, argued that money was tightened more than planned and prices still did not come down.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) reports October inflation of 5.14%, above the top of its target band of 4% plus or minus one point. For US readers, the dispute bears on the peso, on dollar bonds issued by the island, and on the real value of money sent home by Dominican-Americans.

Key Facts Who. Fuerza del Pueblo, an opposition party, and the BCRD, the country’s central bank.

What. The party says tight money failed; BCRD data show inflation above its target band.

Where. Dominican Republic, a Caribbean country with close US ties and large remittance flows.

As of. 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Both sides agree that inflation is above target, but they disagree on whether tight money or higher energy prices are to blame.

Ng Cortiñas, an economist, said the bank’s 2026 Monetary Programme, its annual plan, which the party says was approved in December 2025, foresaw faster money growth than it delivered. His words, translated from Spanish: “The Central Bank tightened and inflation did not yield.”

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File photo: the grounds of the Primatial Cathedral in the colonial centre of Santo Domingo.

The party says the plan foresaw growth of 13% to 15% in M1, which is cash plus current-account deposits, and of 12% to 14% in M2 and M3, which are wider measures of money. It puts actual annual growth at November at 6.4%, 7.5% and 8.0% for M1, M2 and M3.

We could not match those November figures to a BCRD publication, and the party did not say whether they cover the full month or an earlier cut-off. The bank’s latest quarterly figures, for September, show M1 and M2 both up 8.1% on a year earlier and M3 up 9.1%.

The bank’s own half-year report shows the same direction. At the end of June, the programme’s path called for M1 growth of 14.3%, M2 of 13.1% and M3 of 14.9%, but outcomes were 11.0%, 10.2% and 12.9%.

The bank did tighten its main lever: on 30 September it raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.50% a year, and on 30 October it kept the rate unchanged, according to its communiqués. The October statement said the bank’s models see inflation falling toward the target band by the end of the year.

The BCRD blames a global energy shock, transport and food costs rather than too much money. Its October price report shows prices up 0.58% in the month, while core inflation, which strips out volatile items, eased for a third month in a row to 4.54%, inside the band.

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Headline annual inflation peaked at 5.67% in June and eased to 5.12% in September before edging up in October, the bank reports. A year earlier, in October 2025 it stood at 4.23%, and the bank’s rate rise in September was its first move this year.

Governor Héctor Valdez Albizu told an event for the bank’s 79th anniversary in October that inflation had moderated from its June peak. We found no reply from the bank to the party’s statement.

For US readers, the dispute matters because many Dominican families depend on dollars sent from the United States. Inflation above the band cuts into those family budgets, as remittance flows from the United States keep arriving in a country where prices are rising faster than the bank wants.

Holders of the country’s dollar bonds will watch whether the bank can bring inflation back into its band, as it forecasts. The next test is the November price report, expected from the BCRD in December, and a miss would make the opposition’s case harder to dismiss.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the opposition say monetary policy failed?

It says the central bank tightened money beyond its own plan, yet prices stayed above the target band. The bank points instead to energy, transport and food costs.

Are the party’s money-growth figures official?

We could not match them to a BCRD release. The latest official figures we found run to September, and the party gave no cut-off date.

What does this mean for readers in the United States?

It bears on the peso’s strength and on prices faced by families who depend on dollars sent from the US. A return of inflation to the band would ease both.

Sources: BCRD, consumer price report, October 2026; BCRD, economic report, January–June 2026 (appendix on the Monetary Programme); BCRD, preliminary results, January–September 2026; BCRD policy-rate communiqués of 30 September and 30 October 2026; Fuerza del Pueblo statement of 25 November 2026.

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