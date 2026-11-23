DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · POLITICS

Dominican opposition parties spent the weekend of 21 and 22 November 2026 building support for the 2028 presidential vote, though nobody has registered a candidacy. The governing party’s own hopefuls are jostling too.

For US readers, the Dominican Republic is a close partner and a major Caribbean destination for American travellers. The next presidential and congressional elections are due on Sunday 21 May 2028, about 18 months away.

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Key Facts What Opposition parties are organising for 2028, but no candidate has registered anywhere.

Who Ex-president Danilo Medina (Liberation Party) and Miguel Vargas Maldonado (Revolutionary Party) spoke on Saturday.

Next The Liberation Party plans a rally on Sunday 6 December 2026 in Santo Domingo.

Unknown Who the Liberation Party candidate will be, and whether the opposition will ally.

As of Monday 23 November 2026, 17:50 GMT

Opposition parties are organising early for the 2028 vote, and the governing party’s hopefuls are doing the same. No one has registered, and no alliance has been agreed.

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On Saturday 21 November 2026, former president Danilo Medina, who leads the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD, in government until 2020), addressed party leaders from the National District, the capital’s district, and from Santo Domingo province. He spoke at the party’s Casa Nacional headquarters.

File photo. The Dominican flag above the battlements of the Ozama Fortress in Santo Domingo’s colonial zone. Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Medina told the assembly, in our translation: “A new electoral scenario of three thirds has been built; without a candidate we have drawn level with our rivals, they going down and us going up.” That is his own claim, with no figures given.

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PLD secretary general Johnny Pujols announced a rally on Sunday 6 December 2026 at the Palacio de los Deportes, a Santo Domingo sports arena, to swear in 11,000 new members. The PLD has not yet defined a presidential candidate.

Also on Saturday, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD, a smaller opposition party), repeated his call for a broad opposition alliance for 2028. At the swearing-in of the PRD’s national lawyers’ front he said, in our translation: “we opposition leaders have a historic responsibility before us.”

Representatives of the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP, the party of former president Leonel Fernández) and the PLD attended the event. No alliance has been announced.

Inside the governing Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM, led by President Luis Abinader), Carolina Mejía, mayor of the National District (the Santo Domingo capital district) and a presidential aspirant, won backing on Sunday 22 November 2026 from four mayoral aspirants in Los Alcarrizos, a municipality in Santo Domingo province. She said, in our translation: “We can have different aspirations without ceasing to be companions.”

It is not known who the PLD candidate will be, or whether the opposition parties will agree an alliance. Nobody has formally registered a candidacy.

See our reports on the opposition dispute over a runoff and the former ruling party’s feud over its 2028 candidate. Our explainer shows who holds power.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has anyone registered for the 2028 election?

No. Opposition and governing party figures are organising, but no candidacy has been formally registered.

Will the opposition unite behind one candidate?

That is not settled. The PRD wants a broad alliance, while the PLD has not yet named a presidential candidate.

Sources: Dominican Liberation Party (PLD); Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD); Central Electoral Board (JCE), the electoral authority.