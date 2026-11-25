The exit comes about a month after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a new term, and the department has offered no explanation.

File photo of the floor of Brazil's Federal Senate during a session in Brasília. Photo: Senado Federal / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Politics: Brazil

Darren Beattie, the US State Department’s senior policy adviser for Brazil, has left the department. A department spokesperson confirmed the exit on Tuesday 24 November 2026 without saying why.

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Orna Blum, a former head of the department’s office for Brazil and the Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and neighbours), said on her Substack newsletter (a self-publishing platform) that Friday 20 November was his last day. Beattie is a close ally of the Bolsonaro family and a sharp critic of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

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Key Facts Who. Darren Beattie, the State Department’s senior policy adviser for Brazil, has left.

What. A spokesperson confirmed the exit and gave no reason for it.

Where. Washington, with consequences for relations with Brasília.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:35 GMT

The exit comes about a month after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a new term, and the department has offered no explanation.

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A State Department spokesperson recognised Beattie’s service to the department and wished him success in his future projects. The spokesperson added that the department remains committed to its “America First” policy, and gave no details about the circumstances.

Blum, who once led the department’s Brazil office, said Beattie never visited Brazil in the job but harmed ties between the two countries. The department confirmed his appointment as senior adviser for Brazil in February 2026.

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File photo: the US Capitol in Washington (public domain).

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His post drew attention in Brasília because of his open support for the Bolsonaro family and his criticism of Moraes. The sharpest clash came in March 2026.

Itamaraty, Brazil’s foreign ministry, revoked his visa on Friday 13 March, citing what it called “omission and misrepresentation of relevant information regarding the purpose of the visit”. The Portuguese original reads “omissão e falseamento de informações relevantes quanto ao motivo da visita”.

Beattie had planned to travel the following week to see jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro. Moraes, who oversaw Bolsonaro’s case, refused the visit, saying it had not been communicated to Brazilian diplomats.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva then said in Rio de Janeiro that he had barred Beattie from entering Brazil until Washington released the visas of Health Minister Alexandre Padilha. Washington had cancelled the visas of Padilha’s wife and young daughter in 2025.

The row sat inside a wider quarrel over Moraes. The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which runs American sanctions, imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions on the justice on Wednesday 30 July 2025, under a US human-rights sanctions programme, and struck him from the list on Friday 12 December 2025.

Beattie’s exit comes about a month after Flávio Bolsonaro, the conservative senator, lost the runoff to Lula on Sunday 25 October 2026. Lula won by 51.79% to 48.21% of valid votes, and Moraes, whom Beattie criticised, still sits on the court that tried the former president.

Democrats in the US Congress had already pressed the issue. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Tim Kaine and Peter Welch wrote to Secretary of State Marco Rubio in late September 2026, accusing the administration of trying to interfere in Brazil’s elections and naming Beattie.

The senators’ letter shows that Beattie’s role had become a political issue in Washington as well as in Brasília. Sanctions on Moraes were a Treasury decision, as the 2025 listing and delisting show.

Moraes remains the central figure in the dispute. He oversaw the case against Jair Bolsonaro, the jailed former president, and he is the justice Beattie publicly criticised.

For American readers the practical question is who will now handle Brazil at the State Department. The department has not named a successor and has not said whether the post will be filled.

It also has not said whether Beattie resigned or was asked to go. No official statement links his departure to the Moraes dispute or to the Brazilian election.

The next measurable sign will be whether Washington names a new Brazil adviser to replace Beattie inside the department. Another will be whether Lula’s condition on Beattie’s entry is ever tested in practice, now that he has left his post.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Darren Beattie?

He was the State Department’s senior policy adviser for Brazil and a critic of Justice Moraes. He is close to the Bolsonaro family.

Why did he leave?

The State Department has not given a reason. Former official Orna Blum said his last day was Friday 20 November.

Does this change US policy on Brazil?

The department has announced no change. What happens next depends on who takes over the Brazil portfolio.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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