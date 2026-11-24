The rally is relief, not a verdict, and traders say Brazil’s hardest fiscal choices still lie ahead.

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s currency woke up to relief on Tuesday 24 November 2026 after a sharp sell-off. The US dollar fell as much as 2.2% against the real in morning trading, touching R$5.798, after the Chamber of Deputies passed the government’s fiscal plan late on Monday.

The plan is known in Brazil as the Moretti plan, after Bruno Moretti, the planning minister, and the Chamber approved it unchanged from the text the Senate approved, so it now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for signature. At 10:30 a.m. ET the dollar stood at R$5.851, down 1.3% on the day, and the Ibovespa, São Paulo’s main share index, was up 0.7% at 166,024 points, Rio Times market data show.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts What. The dollar fell 1.3% to R$5.85 as Brazil’s lower house passed a fiscal plan.

Next. President Lula has roughly until 15 December to sign or veto the plan.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market: 91.5% odds Brazil holds rates in December (24 Nov, 10:30 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 15:30 GMT.

The rally is relief, not a verdict, and traders say Brazil’s hardest fiscal choices still lie ahead.

The US dollar against the real, daily, 5 June to 24 November 2026. Source: RT market data.

The climb that preceded the drop was steep. The dollar closed at R$5.78 on Tuesday 17 November and at R$5.93 on Monday 23 November, Rio Times daily data show, and on Monday it touched R$6.006, the highest since 9 April 2025.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil fiscal plan Email address Follow

The central bank’s official reference rate, the PTAX, ended Monday at R$5.9708. The plan aims to raise revenue and make room to restrain spending from 2027.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The government estimates it is worth R$46 billion to R$56 billion next year (about US$7.9 billion to US$9.6 billion at R$5.85 per dollar). Finance Minister Dario Durigan told a conference hosted by the bank Itaú on Monday 23 November that the government should press ahead with fiscal measures.

He also said the government should settle its central bank board nominations within two weeks. The debt numbers explain why markets care.

Gross government debt stood at 82.9% of national output in September, and net debt at 70%, the central bank reported on 29 October. Otávio Araújo, a senior consultant at the trading firm Zero Markets Brasil, said the plan may bring short-term relief to Brazilian assets.

Investors, he said, still doubt that the government can hold down spending growth and stabilise debt. Thiago Valencia, a partner at the investment firm Valor Investimentos, saw the drop as a market correction more than a vote of confidence.

“It is much more a correction,” he said in Portuguese. “When it hit R$6, the dollar met resistance and took profits.

In recent days the currency had been rising without any correction.”A softer global dollar explained only part of it. The DXY, an index of the dollar against six major currencies, fell about 0.4% in morning trading, while the real’s gain was larger, which suggests part of the move was specific to Brazil.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 167,493.88

+1.64% L 164,698 day range H 167,580 +6.86% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.86 -1.22% EUR / BRL 6.42 -1.54% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 87.33 -2.28% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +2.53% ENEV3 Energy +1.96% PETR4, PRIO3 Financials +1.87% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +1.19% ABEV3 Industrials +0.79% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. +0.07% AZZA3 Materials -0.40% SUZB3 Mining -1.50% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

167,493.88

+1.64%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,355.62

+1.06%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,355.89

-0.90%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 167,493.88 +1.64% +6.86% 164,796.05 167,580 164,698 — USD/BRL 5.86 -1.22% +8.47% 5.93 5.95 5.80 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.79 +1.19% +27.97% 41.30 42.25 40.58 25,094,700 VALE3 56.48 -3.30% -13.27% 58.41 58.35 56.35 12,049,000 ITUB4 40.15 +1.06% +3.80% 39.73 40.77 39.91 7,150,600 BBDC4 13.92 +1.53% -25.96% 13.71 14.15 13.76 14,633,100 BBAS3 14.59 +2.75% -33.24% 14.20 14.76 14.17 19,406,200 B3SA3 14.46 +2.12% +3.51% 14.16 14.80 14.19 9,527,600 ABEV3 16.13 +1.19% +17.43% 15.94 16.25 15.96 9,439,700 WEGE3 49.86 -0.10% +15.44% 49.91 50.33 49.19 2,902,100 PRIO3 59.81 +2.73% +54.23% 58.22 60.36 58.22 2,867,200 SUZB3 54.97 -0.40% +14.17% 55.19 55.73 54.64 3,362,100 RENT3 29.22 +1.67% -31.95% 28.74 29.80 28.80 3,093,600 AZZA3 14.59 +0.07% -49.25% 14.58 15.14 14.51 1,695,300 CSNA3 3.53 +1.44% -56.47% 3.48 3.59 3.44 10,882,000 GGBR4 24.67 -2.64% +32.44% 25.34 25.33 24.54 2,849,600 ENEV3 26.73 +2.53% +40.00% 26.07 26.93 26.19 4,925,700 Largest moves today VALE3

56.48

-3.30% BBAS3

14.59

+2.75% PRIO3

59.81

+2.73% GGBR4

24.67

-2.64% ENEV3

26.73

+2.53% B3SA3

14.46

+2.12% RENT3

29.22

+1.67% IBOV

167,493.88

+1.64% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.64%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Uruguay Population and Ethnic Groups Explained Read →

Rodrigo Moliterno, head of equities at the investment firm Veedha Investimentos, said the approval advanced the government’s fiscal agenda and eased some pressure on the economic team. He added that investors will keep demanding new measures and clarity on who will run economic policy.

The government has not said who will lead the Finance Ministry in the next term, and that gap is one of the things traders say they are watching. For US investors the move shows up twice.

The fund EWZ, the main US-listed Brazil fund, rose about 2% to US$29.82 on Tuesday morning while the Ibovespa gained less than 1% in reais, because a stronger real lifts the dollar value of Brazilian shares.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced “no change” at 91.5% for Brazil’s central-bank rate decision in December, with a quarter-point rise at 2.9% and a quarter-point cut at 2.1%, on 24 November at 10:30 a.m. ET. About US$160,000 had been traded on the market. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The reverse also holds: if the real slips back above R$6, dollar returns on Brazilian bonds and ADRs, the US-listed shares of Brazilian companies, shrink. A strong US inflation reading could do that, and the US core PCE price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, is due on Wednesday 25 November at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Under Article 66 of Brazil’s Constitution, Lula has 15 working days from receipt to sign or veto the plan, which points to roughly Tuesday 15 December. Durigan’s two-week window for the central bank nominations ends around Monday 7 December.

Brazil’s mid-month inflation reading, the IPCA-15, comes on Thursday 26 November, forecast at 4.78% over twelve months against 4.62% before, and the October jobless rate follows on Friday 27 November, forecast at 5.1%, the Rio Times economic calendar shows. Both feed into the central bank’s December rate decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the dollar fall against the real?

The Chamber’s approval of the fiscal plan eased worries about Brazil’s public accounts, and traders also took profits after the dollar touched R$6. Analysts quoted in Brazil say investors still doubt the government can hold down spending.

What happens to the plan next?

President Lula must sign or veto it within 15 working days of receiving it. Markets will then look to the next steps on spending and to the choice of a finance minister.

Sources Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX rate of 23 November 2026 and public debt statistics of 29 October 2026; Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, vote of 23 November 2026; statements by Finance Minister Dario Durigan (23 November 2026); market commentary by Zero Markets Brasil, Valor Investimentos and Veedha Investimentos (24 November 2026); Rio Times market data and economic calendar (24 November 2026); Polymarket (24 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.