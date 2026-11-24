Brazilian police have moved against three groups accused of hiding scam money and other illicit funds in companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets.

Brief: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF) launched three operations on Tuesday 24 November 2026 against money laundering and the illegal movement of funds. The groups used companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets, meaning digital coins, to move money in Brazil and abroad.

Two of the code-named operations, Narco Azimut III and Narco Oriente, found movements above R$4.3 billion, or about US$725 million at 5.93 reais (Brazil’s currency) per dollar on 24 November. About 130 officers are serving 72 search and temporary arrest warrants, which let police hold a suspect for a fixed period during an inquiry.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Federal Police, with about 130 officers serving 72 search and temporary arrest warrants.

What. Three operations against money laundering and crypto-asset movements: Narco Azimut III, Narco Oriente, Narco Alicerce.

Where. São Paulo state, Paraná, Pernambuco, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul and Brasília.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026; the release gives no arrest count.

As of. 24 November 2026, 10:55 GMT

Brazilian police have moved against three groups accused of hiding scam money and other illicit funds in companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets.

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In Narco Oriente, investigators say a transnational criminal organisation used shell companies, which exist mainly on paper, and payment institutions, licensed firms that move customers’ money, to hide money from digital scams. The practices under investigation include fraud involving online betting and fake job offers abroad, in which victims were induced to deposit money into accounts given by the criminals.

The third operation, Narco Alicerce, targets assets tied to suspects of Narco Fluxo, a case run in April 2026. Assets, rights and funds are frozen, especially high-end real estate.

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Narco Azimut III reached addresses in São Paulo, Guarulhos and four other São Paulo state cities, and in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná. Narco Oriente and Narco Alicerce covered São Paulo city, Sorocaba and three other São Paulo state towns, plus Recife, Cidade Ocidental, Porto Alegre and Brasília.

Asset freezes carry ceilings of up to R$1.1 billion (US$185 million) in Narco Azimut III and R$3.2 billion (US$540 million) in Narco Oriente. The orders also limit company transactions and asset transfers.

Avenida Paulista, São Paulo’s financial avenue, at dusk. File photo.

So far police have served temporary arrest warrants and seized vehicles, cash, documents and equipment. Suspects may face charges including money laundering, criminal association and illegal sending of money abroad (evasão de divisas), the PF says.

The new operations follow earlier ones in the same family of cases, which the prosecutors trace back to Narco Vela, an inquiry into an international network that shipped narcotics to Europe on small boats, and Narco Bet. The first phase of Narco Azimut took place in January 2026, and a second phase followed in March 2026 with the PF.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05

-0.95% +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.92 -0.11% EUR / BRL 6.49 -0.46% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 86.91 -2.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.22% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -0.24% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -0.34% AZZA3 Utilities -0.57% ENEV3 Financials -0.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples -0.87% ABEV3 Industrials -1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -3.25% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,796.05

-0.95%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,355.62

+1.06%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,449.80

+0.96%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.92 -0.11% +9.66% 5.93 5.93 5.91 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.30 -3.21% +26.92% 42.67 42.35 41.27 46,638,500 VALE3 58.41 -0.12% -10.26% 58.48 59.19 57.67 15,724,500 ITUB4 39.73 -0.85% +2.77% 40.07 40.09 39.47 28,876,800 BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% -27.07% 13.83 13.92 13.63 55,251,200 BBAS3 14.20 -0.70% -34.98% 14.30 14.48 14.12 35,327,200 B3SA3 14.16 -0.84% +1.29% 14.28 14.45 13.90 59,066,700 ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% +15.76% 16.08 16.04 15.85 29,145,900 WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% +15.56% 51.13 51.22 49.55 11,200,800 PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% +51.06% 60.20 60.61 58.22 10,658,000 SUZB3 55.19 -0.24% +15.03% 55.32 56.40 54.41 9,811,700 RENT3 28.74 -0.42% -33.12% 28.86 29.23 28.36 8,868,900 AZZA3 14.58 -0.34% -49.36% 14.63 14.89 14.17 3,743,100 CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% -57.09% 3.43 3.48 3.28 42,458,800 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.31% 25.86 25.84 25.18 10,744,600 ENEV3 26.07 -0.57% +36.49% 26.22 26.20 25.75 14,203,600 Largest moves today PRIO3

58.22

-3.29% PETR4

41.30

-3.21% WEGE3

49.91

-2.39% GGBR4

25.34

-2.01% CSNA3

3.48

+1.46% IBOV

164,796.05

-0.95% BBDC4

13.71

-0.87% ABEV3

15.94

-0.87% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Brazil Soybean Planting Reaches 86% of Area Read →

The Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) has since charged 13 people from that second phase with money laundering and illegal sending of money abroad. It says the group laundered money from international drug trafficking, illegal raffles and bets on unregulated platforms, moving more than R$262 million (about US$44 million) during 2025.

If the federal court accepts the charges, the 13 face criminal association as well. It was the 12th indictment against members of the scheme, which the MPF says involved businessmen, currency dealers, digital influencers and music-scene figures.

The MPF names the methods: splitting transactions, spreading money across many accounts, informal clearing and using individuals and companies as fronts. Money moved through cash, bank transfers, Pix (Brazil’s instant-payment system) and crypto-assets, and part was sent abroad outside Brazilian controls.

Operation Narco Fluxo in April 2026 led to 32 people held on temporary arrest warrants and 45 search warrants issued by a federal court in Santos. The MPF puts the group’s movements since 2023 at more than R$1.6 billion (about US$270 million), with links to drug trafficking, digital fraud and illegal gambling.

The PF release does not say which court issued the warrants served today. It also names no suspects and gives no count of arrests or victims.

The PF says the investigations continue, to identify everyone involved and to clarify the financial structure. The release gives no date for the next step.

Related coverage: a betting firm raided over laundering, the court freeze in the Cash Out betting case and Brazil’s 2027 crypto and betting crime priorities.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has anyone been convicted?

The release reports warrants, seizures and possible charges, and mentions no conviction.

Why do crypto-assets feature in these cases?

The MPF, Brazil’s federal prosecution service, describes crypto-assets as one of several channels, with cash and bank transfers, used to move money, including abroad. Investigators are still working out the full financial structure.

What happens next?

The PF says the investigations continue, and its release gives no date for charges or hearings.

Sources: Federal Police release, 24 November 2026; MPF, Operation Narco Fluxo; MPF, Operation Narco Azimut II.

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