The programme is described as proposed, and the State House statement is the only official account of it so far.

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja, seen from a golf course in February 2015. Photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Brief: Nigeria

Nigeria’s National Economic Council, the body where the federal government and the states coordinate economic policy, endorsed a proposed US$350 million World Bank-supported disaster programme on Monday 23 November 2026. The six-year project, called ARISE-Nigeria (Accelerating Resilience through Investment Systems and Engagement), is meant to improve the response to floods, droughts, fires and other disasters.

A State House statement, issued by the Nigerian presidency’s office and signed by Stanley Nkwocha, media aide to Vice President Kashim Shettima, announced the decision after the council’s 162nd meeting. The proposal reached the council in a memorandum through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Key Facts Who. Nigeria’s National Economic Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

What. Endorsed the proposed US$350 million, six-year ARISE-Nigeria disaster programme.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, at the council’s 162nd meeting.

Open. The statement gives no loan terms and no list of states.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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The programme is described as proposed, and the State House statement is the only official account of it so far.

The statement says the programme is meant to strengthen emergency operations centres, early warning systems, weather monitoring and disaster-response financing at federal and state level. Between five and 10 states are expected to take part in the first phase, chosen by their exposure to disaster, institutional readiness and commitment to emergency preparedness.

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Shettima, who chaired the meeting, urged governments to prioritise investments that reduce the impact of disasters on livelihoods, businesses and public services. He said resilience requires decisions and investments made before disasters occur.

An earlier flood measure came in June. On Thursday 18 June 2026 the council approved ₦83.2 billion (about US$61 million at ₦1,355 per dollar, the market-data provider RT’s rate of 23 November) for an Anticipatory Action Task Force against floods, and said it could not keep reacting only after disasters struck.

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File photo. Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: Tofibobo2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The statement does not say what interest rate or repayment period the programme would carry, or which states would go first. It is also not known when the World Bank would finalise the financing.

For readers following Nigeria’s external borrowing, the financing terms will show whether the programme adds to the debt and at what cost. The first list of participating states will show where the money is meant to go.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the National Economic Council?

It brings the federal government and the states together to coordinate economic policy, and the vice president chairs it. Its endorsement is a step inside Nigeria’s government, not a World Bank approval.

What is ARISE-Nigeria meant to do?

It is meant to help Nigeria prepare for and respond to floods, droughts, fires and other disasters, with better early warning and emergency centres.

Connected Coverage: Nigeria news · Economists urge Nigeria to keep its reforms · World Bank urges a joint El Niño response

Sources: State House statement on the National Economic Council’s 162nd meeting, signed by Stanley Nkwocha (23 November 2026); State House statement on the 158th meeting (18 June 2026), https://statehouse.gov.ng/nec-approves-n83-2bn-to-mitigate-impact-of-flooding-climate-related-emergencies/; RT exchange rate USD/NGN (23 November 2026).

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