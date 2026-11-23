Libya’s top military authority says the Benghazi attacks threaten sovereignty and Mediterranean shipping. One of its members names Ukraine, while the council’s own statement names no one.

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Brief · Libya

Libya’s Presidential Council, the body that acts as supreme commander of the army, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that it will take military, political and legal measures over the attacks on the port of Benghazi. It said Libya is paying the price of an international conflict that is spreading, with political and institutional divisions turning the country into an arena for settling scores.

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One of its members, Musa al-Koni, went further the same day: he held Ukraine fully responsible and called the attack a declaration of war on Libya. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had said his forces sank a Russian navy corvette and hit a cargo ship at Benghazi.

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Key Facts Who. Libya’s Presidential Council, supreme commander of the army; one member, Musa al-Koni, blames Ukraine.

What. The council promises military, political and legal measures over the Benghazi port attacks.

Where. Benghazi, a port city in eastern Libya.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:45 GMT.

Libya’s top military authority says the Benghazi attacks threaten sovereignty and Mediterranean shipping. One of its members names Ukraine, while the council’s own statement names no one.

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The council said it would investigate the events, determine the responsibility of international and local parties, and pursue them through legal and diplomatic channels. It warned that the escalation also threatens the Mediterranean, shipping routes and energy supplies.

Benghazi downtown at night. File photo. Dennixo, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Al-Koni said: “We will immediately begin taking all deterrent legal and diplomatic measures at the regional and international levels, foremost taking the matter to the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council” (translated from Arabic; the International Court of Justice is the UN’s top court). He also asked the Security Council to hold an emergency session.

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The Foreign Ministry of the Government of National Unity, the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, condemned any foreign military operation on Libyan soil or in its waters. It asked Ukraine for official clarifications on whether Libyan territory, ports or facilities were used in planning, execution or logistical support.

The Health Ministry of the government in eastern Libya, which the House of Representatives, the eastern-based parliament, backs, said people were injured aboard a commercial ship hit by unmanned explosive boats on Sunday evening 22 November. It described the injuries as minor and the patients as stable.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has asked for an independent, transparent investigation and urged all sides to avoid unverified information, according to its statement of 23 November. Independent confirmation of Zelenskyy’s claim of a sinking is missing, and the damage to the Russian vessel is unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Libya’s Presidential Council say?

It condemned the Benghazi attacks and promised military, political and legal measures. It also said it would investigate and identify those responsible.

Who does Libya blame for the attacks?

Presidential Council member Musa al-Koni blames Ukraine and calls the attack a declaration of war. The council’s own statement names no one, and the Tripoli government has asked Ukraine to clarify.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error