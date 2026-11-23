A supercell hit a farming town of about 8,600 homes, and the city hall says most lost their roofs or were damaged.

Society: Brazil

Tupanciretã, a farming town in the middle of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state, was torn open by a storm in the early hours of Friday 20 November 2026. By Sunday 22 November the state’s Integrated Disaster Management Cabinet (GIGED) counted five dead.

The state government classed the storm as a supercell, a rotating thunderstorm that can bring violent wind and hail, and said on 20 November that a tornado had not been confirmed. INMET, Brazil’s national weather institute, recorded gusts of 114 km/h at a station in the municipality.

Key Facts Who. Five people are dead, 265 injured and 19,780 displaced.

What. A supercell stripped roofs and cut power in the early hours of Friday 20 November 2026.

Where. Tupanciretã, a farming town in central Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A supercell hit a farming town of about 8,600 homes, and the city hall says most lost their roofs or were damaged.

The state bulletin of 18:08 that Friday listed three dead, 60 injured, about 5,000 roofs torn off, roughly 100 fallen trees and one damaged health facility. The count has since grown: after its meeting on Sunday 22 November, GIGED reported five confirmed dead, 265 injured and 19,780 displaced, with 46 people in shelters.

The city hall estimated on 20 November that about 8,000 of the town’s 8,600 homes lost roofs or were damaged, the federal government said. By the state’s count on 22 November about 7,700 homes had been damaged.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A white egret on Lake Guaíba at Porto Alegre, the Rio Grande do Sul state capital. File photo, not from the storm.

The federal government said on Friday that the whole city had no electricity or running water. Its civil-protection secretariat sent a support team to Tupanciretã and told the municipality to declare an emergency so that federal funds could be released.

Governor Eduardo Leite reached the town by road late on Friday afternoon because bad weather ruled out flying, the state government said. At a press conference that evening he said: “We are sparing no effort or resources to meet all the municipality’s needs.”

The state announced R$2 million (US$335,000) for emergency machinery and equipment, plus R$5 million (US$838,000) through Volta por Cima, a programme that pays low-income families hit by severe weather up to R$2,500 (about US$419) each. The package comes to R$7 million (about US$1.17 million), converted at about R$5.97 per US dollar (market rate, 23 November).

Leite said the payments would also help local trade, since several businesses were hit. Emater, the state rural-extension agency, has preliminarily counted 440 farmers affected, with losses in soy, corn and oats.

About 6,300 customers were still without power on Sunday 22 November, and 112 crews from the distributor RGE were working in the town, where only a third of customers had power. Water supply has been restored, and power returned to the town hospital that afternoon after it ran on generators.

The hospital is the only health facility still working because both basic health units were hit. The state has set up 10 points with generators and internet so residents can charge phones and contact relatives.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The state has sent 3,600 roof tiles, and registration for families to receive them began on Saturday 21 November at the city hall courtyard. Donation points have opened in the nearby towns of Júlio de Castilhos, Cruz Alta and Santa Maria, where the agency asks for food that can be eaten at once, not clothes.

The state civil-protection agency, Defesa Civil, has sent 105 food baskets, 1,100 blankets, 288 mattresses, 78 generators and 12 Starlink satellite-internet kits to the town. Firefighters are surveying damaged buildings and cordoning off those at risk of collapse, so that repair crews can work safely.

Rio Grande do Sul has been through worse. The state’s own bulletin of 26 May 2024 put the toll of that year’s floods at 169 dead and 2,345,400 people affected at that date, and this year’s storms, covered in our reports on the storm toll after three waves and on 2,686 people displaced across 117 towns, have kept the state on alert.

We found no published reconstruction cost and no date for full restoration of power. The cabinet says its daily meetings will continue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were hurt or displaced in Tupanciretã?

The state counts hundreds of injured and a large share of residents out of their homes. Its disaster cabinet meets daily and updates the figures.

Was it a tornado?

Not officially. The state classed the storm as a supercell and has not confirmed a tornado.

How is Brazil helping the town?

The state has released emergency money and a family-aid programme. The federal civil-protection secretariat sent a support team and told the town to declare an emergency, the step that lets it ask for federal funds.

Sources Source: Defesa Civil of Rio Grande do Sul disaster-cabinet bulletin of 23 November 2026; Rio Grande do Sul state government announcements of 20 November 2026; Brazilian federal government communication of 20 November 2026; state flood bulletin of 26 May 2024; Defesa Civil RS · Rio Grande do Sul state government · Federal government · 2024 flood bulletin

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →