Costa Rica's government has suspended the head of the body that defends the state in court, citing facts reported by the media. The complaint against him has not been described.

Photo: Lex.mercurio / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Consejo de Gobierno, the body of the president and ministers, suspended the state’s chief legal counsel, Procurador General Iván Vinicio Vincenti Rojas, on Wednesday 25 November 2026. It also agreed to open a disciplinary procedure and to file a criminal complaint against him, with his pay continuing while the procedure lasts.

The decision followed two instalments of a Costa Rican television investigation, aired on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November 2026, that made allegations about Vincenti. No authority has confirmed any of them, and his response is not yet public.

Key Facts Who. Iván Vinicio Vincenti Rojas, Costa Rica’s Procurador General, the state’s chief legal counsel.

What. Suspended with pay by the Consejo de Gobierno (president and ministers); disciplinary procedure and criminal complaint agreed.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

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Costa Rica’s government has suspended the head of the body that defends the state in court, citing facts reported by the media. The complaint against him has not been described.

The Procurador General heads the Procuraduría General de la República (PGR), the state’s legal adviser and its lawyer in court. The post is not the same as that of Attorney General Carlo Díaz, who is the country’s chief prosecutor.

The Presidency said in its communiqué of 25 November that the suspension is meant “to guarantee due process”, and that the procedure arises from facts reported by the media, as set out in the report on the communiqué. It did not say which facts, nor what the criminal complaint alleges.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The communiqué adds: “at the slightest suspicion of corruption, [the Government] will act firmly, as the law establishes.” The Presidency did not say who will take over his duties in the meantime.

An ornate hall in San José, Costa Rica (file photo, Wayne77 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA). The photo does not show the events in this article.

The television programme alleged that Vincenti accepted a Rolex watch from a third party. It also alleged that the PGR filed a cassation appeal, a final appeal on points of law, too late in a case in which the State then lost to Improsa, a Costa Rican bank, over more than 2 billion colones (about US$4.5 million at about 445 colones per US$).

The programme also raised questions about appointments and delegations of powers, and about overtime pay for his driver and his secretary. It said PGR premises were used for a baby shower and an end-of-year party during working hours, as described in the account of the decision and the allegations.

A Costa Rican newspaper asked the PGR for explanations and for Vincenti’s position, and no reply had been published by 26 November. Until he answers, the allegations remain claims made by the programme, not findings.

Vincenti was proposed by the government of then-President Rodrigo Chaves and ratified by the Legislative Assembly, Costa Rica’s parliament, on Thursday 20 April 2023. The current government of President Laura Fernández is led by the Pueblo Soberano party.

In the April 2023 vote, Assembly president Rodrigo Arias and lawmaker Jonathan Acuña took no part, saying they had ties to Vincenti, as noted in the report on the communiqué. The Consejo de Gobierno proposes the Procurador General and the Assembly ratifies the choice.

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A dismissal, if it came, would open the way to a new appointment. The Presidency has not described what a replacement process would involve.

The Presidency has not said how long the disciplinary procedure will take or which body will decide it, as set out in a second report on the decision. The content of the criminal complaint has also not been made public.

The move comes as the government and its ruling party clash openly with another top legal official, Attorney General Díaz. Our 19 November report said ruling-party lawmakers filed a motion on Wednesday 18 November to hear Díaz over his handling of complaints by journalist Camilo Rodríguez, who was killed on Monday 16 November.

A plenary motion on Monday 16 November also demanded Díaz’s resignation over a surprise visit to a prison. Those cases are separate from the one against Vincenti.

The PGR defends the Costa Rican state in court, so who leads it matters to investors and residents with a legal dispute against the state. The disciplinary procedure and the criminal complaint are now the two tracks to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Procurador General do?

He leads the PGR, the state’s legal adviser and its lawyer in court. He is not the Attorney General, who leads prosecutions.

Has Vincenti been found to have done anything wrong?

No. The allegations come from a television programme, and no authority has confirmed them.

Who is running the PGR now?

The Presidency has not said. His response to the allegations is also not yet public.

Sources Costa Rica Presidency communiqué on the Consejo de Gobierno decision, as published by the Presidency, 25 November 2026 · Legislative Assembly ratification of Iván Vinicio Vincenti Rojas as Procurador General, 20 April 2023

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