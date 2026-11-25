Inflation is still low, but the central bank is watching how a costly oil shock travels into transport and production costs.

File photo, 2023. The Banco Central de Costa Rica building in San José, with the bank's name on the facade. (Photo: MyCatIsAChonk, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s central bank warned on 30 October 2026 that dearer imported fuel could spread through the economy and lift prices faster than it expected a month earlier. Its Monetary Policy Report now sees inflation near 2.7% in the second half of 2027, a higher path than in July.

The warning matters beyond San José because Costa Rica is a US free-trade partner and a destination for many American travellers. Fuel and transport costs touch visitors’ bills and the running costs of companies in its free-trade zones.

Key Facts Who. Róger Madrigal, president of Costa Rica’s central bank, the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR).

What. The bank projects inflation near 2.7% in late 2027, higher than its July forecast.

Numbers. Annual consumer price inflation reached 0.55% in October 2026, up from 0.34% in September.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026.

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Inflation is still low, but the central bank is watching how a costly oil shock travels into transport and production costs.

Costa Rica’s prices have been unusually calm. The bank’s monthly economic report of 29 October 2026 put annual inflation in September at 0.3% (0.34% in the exact figure of INEC, the national statistics institute), back in positive territory after 16 consecutive months of falling prices and still below its 3.0% target.

INEC put October inflation at 0.55%, with fuel and transport fares pushing it higher. Both readings sit below the bank’s tolerance range of 2% to 4%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 with 35.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (75); weakest: military means (0). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The same monthly report said fuel prices rose 10.5% year on year because of higher international oil prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Separately, its Monetary Policy Report says the higher inflation path is explained mainly by dearer hydrocarbons.

Downtown San José. File photo. Photo: Mariordo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The bank also tracks the 3-2-1 crack spread, the margin refiners earn turning crude oil into petrol and diesel. It averaged US$66.7 per barrel in the first nine days of October, against US$66.4 the month before, because of scarce global refining capacity and geopolitical risk.

In its Monetary Policy Report, approved by its board on 28 October, the bank said the spread peaked near US$75 in August. That compares with about US$20 before the conflict and a 2022 peak of US$65, while the US retail price of diesel stood above US$6 per gallon, against about US$4 before.

Presenting the report on 30 October 2026, Madrigal said, in our translation from Spanish, that “the famous second-round effects are the ones we have to be very careful about”. He explained that such effects occur when an initial price shock, such as dearer oil, spreads through the economy via higher costs.

He said the effects are felt mainly in the transport division of the consumer price index, which covers fuels, public transport and vehicles. He added that fuel prices are rising faster than crude oil because of refining margins.

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The board kept the policy rate, known as the TPM, at 3.0% at its September meeting, unchanged since July. The rate is the bank’s main lever on borrowing costs.

At the pump, Aresep, the public-services regulator, approved an extraordinary fuel rise of up to ¢89 per litre (about US$0.20) at the end of October 2026. Regular petrol went from ¢719 (about US$1.61) to ¢808 (about US$1.81) per litre, converted at the central bank’s reference selling rate of about ¢446 per US$ on 25 November.

Recope, the state oil import company, argues that it has little room to move prices. It imports finished fuels, so it creates no local refining margin, and it said in October that its operations are about 5% of the final pump price.

It is not known how large the second-round effect will be or how long oil prices stay high. Both answers will shape whether the bank has to raise rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a second-round effect?

It is the spread of an initial price shock, such as dearer oil, through the economy via higher costs. The bank says transport and production costs are where it bites most.

Will Costa Rica raise interest rates?

The bank has held its policy rate at 3.0% since July and has announced no change. Madrigal has named second-round effects as the development to watch.

Why should US travellers and companies care?

Fuel and transport costs touch visitors’ costs in Costa Rica, a destination for many American travellers. Firms in the free-trade zones face the same cost pressure.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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