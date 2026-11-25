A free-speech dispute in Costa Rica's Congress has widened after the Assembly's own lawyers questioned the probe, and a street threat has raised the temperature.

The former plenary chamber of Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly in San José, before the move to the new building (file photo, 2015). (Photo: MadriCR, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

COSTA RICA · POLITICS

Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly has been warned by its own legal department that an investigation into the opposition figure Ariel Robles may break the constitution, because it targets his opinions. The opinion, dated 18 November 2026, was raised in the full Assembly session on Tuesday 24 November, hours after Robles said a motorcyclist had pointed a pretend gun at him and his partner in the street.

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Robles is a former lawmaker and presidential candidate of the left-wing Frente Amplio (Broad Front) party. The ruling Pueblo Soberano (Sovereign People) party, which backs President Laura Fernández, holds a majority on the commission that opened the probe.

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Key Facts Who Ariel Robles, ex-lawmaker of the left-wing Frente Amplio party, and the ruling Pueblo Soberano party.

What The Assembly’s own legal staff says a probe into his opinions could breach the constitution.

Where Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly in San José.

When Legal opinion dated 18 November; raised in the full Assembly on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Power Index Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

A free-speech dispute in Costa Rica’s Congress has widened after the Assembly’s own lawyers questioned the probe, and a street threat has raised the temperature.

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On Friday 16 October 2026 Robles wrote on the platform X that people should not only march for public education on 20 October but also camp in front of an Assembly and a government “that does not want to listen”, “as is happening in France and Spain”. Pueblo Soberano took this as incitement to violence, although the French riots it cited began on 17 October, a day after his post.

On 20 October the Assembly’s Human Rights Commission approved, by three votes to two, a motion to investigate the post, with two months to report. Three ruling-party deputies voted yes, Kristel Ward, Wilson Jiménez, who chairs the commission, and Zaira Murillo, while José María Villalta of Frente Amplio and Karol Matamoros of the opposition National Liberation Party voted no.

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On 20 October Pueblo Soberano filed a criminal complaint against Robles for “public instigation”, signed by 28 of its deputies. Kattia Calvo, the Pueblo Soberano deputy who announced it, described the call as “esta convocatoria con tintes violentos”, meaning this call with violent overtones.

The Assembly’s Department of Studies, References and Technical Services, which advises deputies, wrote in opinion AL-DEST-CJU-083-2026 that a commission “exceeds its powers” (“se extralimita en sus potestades”) when the object of an inquiry is the opinions of a private person. Its manager, Fernando Campos Martínez, signed the opinion in answer to questions from Villalta.

The department said a motion that names one person as its target “does not seem compatible” with the case law of the Constitutional Chamber, the country’s top constitutional court, and “could eventually” breach article 35 of the constitution, which bans special tribunals for single cases. It also found that the commission may investigate human-rights matters in general, citing its earlier inquiries into the killing of the Indigenous leader Sergio Rojas Ortiz and into migrants.

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Two Fights in One Day

In the full Assembly on Tuesday, Villalta, the Frente Amplio caucus leader, called the probe “un vil acto de persecución política”, a vile act of political persecution, and asked the Assembly president, Yara Jiménez, to archive it. Jiménez, a ruling-party deputy who said she received the document at 4:10 p.m., replied that she would study it and then respond.

Earlier on Tuesday 24 November, Robles said a motorcyclist circled the car in which he and his partner, Estefanny, were travelling and aimed at him with a hand shaped like a pistol. He published a video, said he did not know whether the man carried a weapon, and said he was collecting security-camera footage to identify him.

Robles blamed the government: “Mis únicas diferencias son de carácter político con el Gobierno, al que hago responsable de cualquier amenaza”, meaning his only differences are political and he holds the government responsible for any threat. The Frente Amplio bloc asked Fernández to condemn the incident and asked prosecutors and the Judicial Investigation Agency, known as OIJ, to investigate.

Pueblo Soberano deputy José Miguel Villalobos called it a “symbolic threat” in the full Assembly and noted that the video does not show a firearm. He added that “aquí no hay inocentes en este tema”, meaning nobody is innocent in the climate of tension, and recalled protests where effigies of former president Rodrigo Chaves and Fernández were burned or hanged.

The opinion is advice from the Assembly’s legal staff, and it is not clear whether it binds the commission, which has two months to report. The dispute tests how far a ruling-party majority may go in questioning an opponent over his political speech.

It is not yet clear whether Jiménez will archive the probe or let it continue. We could not confirm whether prosecutors have acted on the criminal complaint against Robles or have opened a case over the street threat.

More: Costa Rica news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Costa Rica Prosecutor Faces Hearing Call.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Costa Rica’s Legal Staff Say About the Robles Probe?

They said a commission may examine facts of public interest but not a person’s opinions. They warned that a motion naming one person could breach the ban on special tribunals.

Who Is Ariel Robles?

He is a former lawmaker and presidential candidate of the opposition Frente Amplio party. The ruling party opened the probe over his post on X.

Has the Threat Against Robles Been Investigated?

Robles says he is gathering camera footage to identify the man. His party has asked prosecutors and the Judicial Investigation Agency to investigate.

Sources: Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, Department of Studies, References and Technical Services, opinion AL-DEST-CJU-083-2026, 18 November 2026; Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica, full Assembly session statements by deputies José María Villalta, Yara Jiménez and José Miguel Villalobos, 24 November 2026; Human Rights Commission motion and Pueblo Soberano criminal complaint, 20 October 2026; Ariel Robles, post on X, 16 October 2026, and video, 24 November 2026; Frente Amplio legislative bloc, statement, 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error