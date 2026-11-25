A Costa Rican court has cleared the way for a football club’s former president to face US cocaine charges, but the ruling can still be appealed and does not mean an immediate handover.

The Courts of Justice building of San José's First Judicial Circuit, pictured in 2010. File photo that does not show the court handling this case. Photo: Antonio Solera / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Security: Costa Rica

A court in Costa Rica has approved the extradition of Wilder Eusse Osorio, 51, the former president of a top-flight football club, so that he can face cocaine trafficking charges in a US federal court in Texas. The Judicial Branch, the Costa Rican court system, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that the ruling was issued the day before.

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The case matters to US readers because a prosecution in the US federal court for the Eastern District of Texas now reaches a Costa Rican club owner. It is also one of the cases under a 2025 change to Costa Rica’s constitution that lets the country extradite its own citizens in some drug and terrorism cases.

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Key Facts Who. Wilder Eusse Osorio, 51, former president of Municipal Liberia, a Costa Rican first-division football club.

What. The Criminal Court of Pavas approved his extradition to the United States on Monday 23 November 2026.

Next. The parties can appeal until Friday 27 November 2026; the ruling is not final.

Power Index. Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in Costa Rica ranks 9th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.5 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026.

A Costa Rican court has cleared the way for a football club’s former president to face US cocaine charges, but the ruling can still be appealed and does not mean an immediate handover.

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Eusse, a Colombian-born naturalised Costa Rican, was arrested on 17 June 2026 in La Sabana, a district of San José, on a US request. That request followed a US indictment of 10 June 2026 in the Eastern District of Texas, which carries two counts of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine intended for the United States.

Carlo Díaz, Costa Rica’s attorney general at the head of the Ministerio Público prosecution service, said at the time that Eusse is linked to an organisation coordinating cocaine shipments from Ecuador and Colombia to the United States by sea, land and air. Díaz added that the arrest was joint work of the prosecution, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), the judicial police, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

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After the arrest, interim judicial police director Michael Soto described Eusse, in words translated from Spanish, as having “a very strong link” with the club and as “a businessman who has several fuel service stations”. The club later named a new leader, which is why Eusse is now described as its former president.

San José, Costa Rica. File photo that does not show the court or the people in this case. Photo: Wayne77 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The ruling is number 542-2026, issued at 2:30 p.m. on Monday 23 November 2026 in case 26-000092-016-PE by the Tribunal Penal del III Circuito Judicial de San José, which sits in Pavas. The Judicial Branch said on Tuesday 24 November that the ruling had been notified to all parties, which opens a window of three working days to appeal.

The court granted what is called passive extradition, in which a foreign state asks Costa Rica to hand over a person for trial there. In this case the United States wants Eusse tried in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

According to the Judicial Branch, the court rejected two arguments from Eusse’s defence. The first was that the statute of limitations, the legal time limit for bringing charges, had run out.

The second was that the May 2025 reform of article 32 of the constitution was being applied retroactively, meaning to acts that came before it. That reform allows Costa Rica to extradite its own nationals for international drug trafficking and terrorism.

Santiago Arguedas, a Costa Rican criminal lawyer, said on 24 November that the United States must give formal guarantees through diplomatic channels. Guarantees, in this setting, are promises that the requesting country makes to the country handing the person over.

Several points are still open. The defence has not said whether it will appeal, and no date for a handover has been announced.

Eusse’s plea has not been published. He is presumed innocent, and the charges are allegations that a court has yet to test.

The next fixed date is Friday 27 November 2026, when the appeal deadline passes. The Judicial Branch has not said what happens after that date.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Wilder Eusse be sent to the United States now?

Not yet. The ruling can still be appealed, and no handover date has been announced.

Why can Costa Rica extradite one of its own citizens?

A reform of article 32 of the constitution now allows it in cases of international drug trafficking and terrorism. The court rejected the defence’s claim that the reform was applied retroactively.

Has Eusse been found guilty?

No. He is presumed innocent, and the charges are allegations that a US court has yet to examine.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Costa Rica Judicial Branch communication of 24 November 2026 (ruling 542-2026); Ministerio Público statements of June 2026 · Poder Judicial of Costa Rica (the judiciary)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error