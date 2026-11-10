Copper Fund Rises 2.0% as Miners Jump | Copper Wrap, Nov 9

Key Facts Copper bounced on Monday, November 9, 2026. The copper-tracking fund (CPER) closed at US$38.43, +2.02% on the day, after the worst week since March.

The copper-tracking fund (CPER) closed at US$38.43, +2.02% on the day, after the worst week since March. Miners jumped harder than the metal. Southern Copper’s New York shares rose +5.23% and Freeport-McMoRan’s gained +4.90%.

Southern Copper’s New York shares rose +5.23% and Freeport-McMoRan’s gained +4.90%. The rebound is small against the slide. The fund is still 7.2% below its 22 September high of 41.43 and 5.41% lower over 20 sessions.

The fund is still 7.2% below its 22 September high of 41.43 and 5.41% lower over 20 sessions. Supply is the deeper story. Chile’s state copper commission, Cochilco, forecasts that output in the world’s top producer will fall 8.4% in 2026, to 4.935 million tonnes.

Chile’s state copper commission, Cochilco, forecasts that output in the world’s top producer will fall 8.4% in 2026, to 4.935 million tonnes. Markets turned bullish across the board. The S&P 500 rose 2.35%, the VIX fear gauge fell 22.31% and the dollar index slipped 0.61%.

The S&P 500 rose 2.35%, the VIX fear gauge fell 22.31% and the dollar index slipped 0.61%. History gives a coin-flip. After 60 earlier falls this large, copper was higher 20 sessions later in 32 cases, or 53%.

Today’s Focus Copper climbed on Monday, November 9, 2026, but only after a hard fall. The copper-tracking fund, which follows copper futures rather than the spot price, closed at US$38.43, up +2.02%, after its worst week since March. Two forces lifted it: a broad return of appetite for risk, and a scramble among Chinese buyers who had let stocks run low. Chile, the world’s largest producer, is also mining less than expected. The miners moved far more than the metal. Southern Copper rose +5.23% and Freeport-McMoRan +4.90%, both still deep below their August peaks. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A one-day bounce met a real supply squeeze, but Chinese buyers are resisting high prices, so the recovery is not yet a new uptrend.

01 The session in one read

Copper bounced on Monday, November 9, 2026, rising +2.02% in the copper-tracking fund. The fund follows futures contracts, which are agreements to buy the metal at a set price later, so it can differ from the spot price paid for immediate delivery.

The gain follows the worst week for the metal since March. Over five sessions the fund is still down 2.39%, so Monday recovered only part of the damage.

Assessment — A bounce inside a downtrend MEDIUM The session looks like relief buying after a sharp fall, helped by a supply story that is real but slow-moving. Over 20 sessions the copper fund is still down 5.41%, and both big miners are down about 15%, so one good day has not changed the direction. The variable to watch is whether Chinese factories keep buying at these prices, because that decides whether the supply squeeze or the demand wobble wins.

Copper — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The fund closed at US$38.43. The miners’ shares did the heavy lifting: Southern Copper gained +5.23% and Freeport-McMoRan gained +4.90%.

Miners move more than the metal because their profits rise faster than the price. Each extra cent on a pound of copper falls almost straight to earnings once the costs of digging it are paid.

Asset Level Change Copper (CPER tracker) US$38.43 +2.02% Southern Copper US$176.02 +5.23% Freeport-McMoRan US$62.33 +4.90%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-09. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.06% USD / CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD / COP 3,269 +0.88% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,236.05 +2.22% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,104.80 +1.00% S&P IPSA Chile 10,589.61 +0.50% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,576.36 +3.67% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — IPSA 10,589.61 +0.50% — 10,536.54 10,650 10,550 — IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% 71,393.57 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.80% +0.30% 6.13 6.19 6.18 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.06% +0.42% 18.53 18.56 18.49 — USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% +3.97% 976.64 975.74 966.06 — USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% -12.53% 3,240 3,269 3,267 — USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% +3.19% 3.44 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.02% +9.71% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.45 +0.35% +3.06% 40.31 40.45 40.45 — USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% -7.23% 6,358 6,450 6,450 — USD/BOB 11.74 -0.59% +74.26% 11.81 11.74 11.74 — USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -4.73% 59.04 60.46 60.40 — USD/CRC 446.56 -0.38% -8.72% 448.27 446.56 446.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.13% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. COLCAP led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First, and with the most confidence, came a market-wide mood swing. The S&P 500 rose 2.35%, the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, fell 22.31%, and the dollar index eased 0.61%. A weaker dollar makes metals priced in dollars cheaper for buyers elsewhere.

Second, Chinese buyers scrambled for metal after the sell-off, according to market reports. China consumes about 60% of the world’s refined copper, so a rush by its traders moves the price. Confidence here is medium, since the reports describe the scramble but not its size.

Third, supply is tightening. Cochilco, Chile’s state copper commission, now forecasts Chilean output to fall 8.4% in 2026, to 4.935 million tonnes, citing lower ore grades, maintenance and disruptions, and expects only a 3% rebound in 2027.

The signals conflict. The Shanghai Metals Market says end-use demand is weak and premiums are high after the earlier price surge, with factories unwilling to pay up. Oil also fell 3.87% and gold rose 1.88%, a mix suggesting investors were easing inflation fears rather than chasing copper alone.

China’s annual inflation rate was 0.7% in October, below the 0.8% forecast and the 0.9% of September, according to the RT economic calendar. Factory-gate prices rose 5.7% year on year against 5.3% expected and 5.0% before. China is the world’s biggest buyer of copper, so signs of rising factory costs there matter for the metal’s outlook.

04 The trend behind it

The fund sits 7.2% below its 12-month high of 41.43, set on 22 September, and 25.3% above its low of 30.67 from 7 November 2025. Over 60 sessions it is down 3.9%.

Monday was the second rise in a row, but this is a continuation of a cooling market, not a new phase. The miners fell harder than the metal: Southern Copper is 19.1% below its 25 August peak and Freeport-McMoRan is 22.0% below its own.

Our own history, which is not a forecast, shows that after 60 earlier falls of this size the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 32 cases, or 53%. The median change was +0.7%, and the worst case was -18.5%.

05 What it means for Latin America

Chile and Peru, the world’s first and second producers, live on this price. A forecast fall of 8.4% in Chilean output means less to sell just as prices wobble, which squeezes state miner Codelco and the tax receipts that fund the Chilean budget.

Peru’s mines are the second pillar. Its latest monthly output reading, 218,232 tonnes for June 2026, was lower than May’s 226,096, so Lima gets little cushion from volume if prices slip.

For savers in Santiago and Lima, the Chilean and Peruvian currencies tend to trade with copper, so a firmer metal usually helps them. For Mexico City, Southern Copper’s strong day matters, since its mines in Mexico and Peru make it a bellwether for the region.

06 The names to watch

Southern Copper closed at US$176.02 and is 14.81% lower over 20 sessions. Freeport-McMoRan closed at US$62.33 and is 14.95% lower over the same span.

Our history shows Southern Copper was higher 20 sessions later in 19 of 31 similar falls, or 61%, with a median gain of 4.4% but a worst case of -43.4%. Freeport-McMoRan managed 30 of 57, or 53%, with a median of +1.5%.

07 What would end it

The fund needs to hold above its 12-month low of 30.67 and climb back toward the 41.43 peak of 22 September, with the round 40 level as a first test. A close back under Monday’s gains would say the bounce was only relief.

The next catalyst is the coming US inflation report, which drives the dollar and interest-rate hopes. Beyond it, the test is Chinese factory orders, because demand that resists high prices is what stops this slide, not the supply cuts alone.

08 What to watch

China buying: Whether factories keep buying despite high premiums, the key test of demand.

Whether factories keep buying despite high premiums, the key test of demand. US inflation data: The coming report moves the dollar and rate expectations that steer metals.

The coming report moves the dollar and rate expectations that steer metals. Chilean output: Further Cochilco revisions on ore grades and disruptions in the top producer.

Further Cochilco revisions on ore grades and disruptions in the top producer. Miner shares: Whether Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan hold Monday’s gains after 20-session falls of about 15%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did copper rise on Monday, November 9, 2026?

A broad return of risk appetite, a weaker dollar and a scramble for metal in China lifted the copper-tracking fund after its worst week since March.

Does CPER show the copper price?

No. It tracks copper futures contracts, so it can differ from the spot price for immediate delivery.

Why does Chile matter so much?

Chile is the world’s largest producer, and Cochilco forecasts its 2026 output to fall 8.4% to 4.935 million tonnes, which tightens global supply.

Is the fall over?

Not clearly. The fund is 7.2% below its September high and down 5.41% over 20 sessions, and Chinese demand is mixed.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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