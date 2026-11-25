The bishops say a court ruling is being ignored and their freedoms curbed, while the interior minister says the state respects the Church and wants talks.

File photo, 2006. A street in downtown Lubumbashi, the commercial centre of the southern mining region and the city where Gécamines has its head office. (Photo: Oasisk, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: DR Congo

Catholic bishops in DR Congo accused the government of “tyranny” on Tuesday 24 November 2026, after police fired tear gas at bishops and worshippers in Lubumbashi and kept a youth mass out of a Kinshasa stadium. The clash pits CENCO, the Conférence épiscopale nationale du Congo, the country’s Catholic bishops’ conference, against the government of President Félix Tshisekedi.

The dispute comes while the Church resists any rewrite of the constitution, which it warned in June could threaten the country’s unity. For readers abroad, it matters because the bishops have been a leading voice against that rewrite.

Key Facts Who. CENCO, DR Congo’s Catholic bishops’ conference, and the government of President Félix Tshisekedi.

What. Police gassed a bishops’ march in Lubumbashi and barred a Kinshasa stadium mass.

Where. Lubumbashi, capital of Haut-Katanga province in the south-east, and Kinshasa, the national capital.

When. Sunday 22 to Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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The bishops say a court ruling is being ignored and their freedoms curbed, while the interior minister says the state respects the Church and wants talks.

The quarrel did not begin this week. After a plenary assembly on 23 to 25 March 2026, CENCO said it would be risky to open the chapter on constitutional change in a context without consensus.

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On 20 June, CENCO said there was neither necessity, urgency nor opportunity to change the text, and that forcing it through carries “enormous risks”, including “the balkanisation of the country”, meaning the country’s break-up. The Union sacrée de la Nation, the parliamentary coalition behind President Tshisekedi, called the stance an act of subversion, and CENCO’s secretary general, Donatien Nshole, called that charge a “diversion”.

Parliament adopted a law setting the conditions for a referendum in the final sitting of its session on 15 June. The bishops’ statement came five days later.

Mass Moved, March Gassed, Bishop Confined

On Sunday 22 November, authorities kept a Christ the King mass, the Catholic feast, and the diocesan celebration of World Youth Day out of the Tata Raphaël stadium in Kinshasa. The Archdiocese of Kinshasa said in a communiqué that a government member relayed the ban late on Saturday evening, without notification or justification, and the mass was held at a school, the Collège Saint-Raphaël, instead.

File photo, 2020. The Gombe district of Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital, where the ministries and the presidency sit. (Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo, Archbishop of Kinshasa and a frequent critic of the government, called the ban a “provocation”. “We cannot accept that force replaces law, or that violence becomes the answer given to those who demand justice,” he said in a communiqué after the Lubumbashi march.

On Monday 23 November in Lubumbashi, police fired tear gas at bishops, seminarians and faithful who tried to march peacefully. They wanted enforcement of a court judgment ordering the demolition of buildings judged illegal on the land of the Saint-Paul interdiocesan seminary at Tshamalale, part of which private individuals occupy.

Interim mayor Joyce Tunda Kazadi had banned the march in a letter to the organisers. Provincial police commissioner Blaise Kilimbalimba said the deployment aimed to enforce the city’s decision and keep order.

Archbishop Fulgence Muteba, CENCO’s president and Archbishop of Lubumbashi, said he was confined to his residence from Sunday evening, which kept him from flying to Rome. CENCO also says bishops were barred from entering the archbishopric.

City hall said security services had found many opposition members among those mobilised, which justified more police. Muteba called that a “mensonge professionnel”, a professional lie, denounced “amateurs” who give “orders by telephone”, and warned on Monday: “I have the feeling that this is only the start of the beginning.”

Bishops Say Tyranny, Minister Offers Talks

At a press conference in Kinshasa on Tuesday 24 November, CENCO said: “Gassing bishops and peaceful demonstrators at prayer, preventing Archbishop Fulgence Muteba from leaving his residence, and even forbidding bishops access to the archbishopric is a form of tyranny that our country, which proclaims itself democratic, truly does not deserve.” It added that respecting court decisions is essential to the rule of law.

On Monday 23 November Muteba also refused to call it a conflict between institutions, speaking of “couacs”, or hiccups. He said the Church keeps channels to Tshisekedi through “contact groups”: “We are condemned to cooperate.”

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On Tuesday 24 November, Jacquemain Shabani, Interior and Security Minister and a vice prime minister, met the apostolic nuncio, the Pope’s ambassador in Kinshasa, Mitja Leskovar. Afterwards he said the march came while authorities were still weighing how to enforce the judgment: “We remain open to finding, together with the Church, the ways and means for this court decision to be applied.”

Shabani said the government has “enormous respect” for the Church, and that the ban on the stadium mass came under security rules for large gatherings. He asked the Church to take the security context into account and to avoid misreadings that could cause a crisis of confidence.

Pro-government commentators accuse Cardinal Ambongo of acting as a political opponent and CENCO of never openly condemning what they call Rwandan aggression in the east of the country. In an interview published on 25 November, Muteba asked: “If CENCO condemns Joseph Kabila today, does the war end?”, referring to the former president.

C64, an opposition coalition, denounced on 24 November an “authoritarian drift” that extends repression to religious gatherings, and voiced solidarity with the bishops. The bishops, for their part, ask for court judgments to be enforced and for freedom of worship to be respected.

Shabani has offered talks on enforcing the seminary judgment, and the government has not said when it will be enforced. No date for talks has been announced.

Neither CENCO nor the authorities have published a turnout figure for the Lubumbashi march. No injury count has been published either.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did police block the bishops’ march in Lubumbashi?

The city said the march was not authorised and the police commissioner said the deployment enforced that decision. The bishops say the march was peaceful and asked only that a court judgment be applied.

Is the Church in open conflict with the government?

CENCO’s president called the events hiccups rather than an institutional conflict, and the minister says the door is open to talks. The bishops nonetheless used the word tyranny.

Why does the constitution matter here?

The bishops said in June that forcing a constitutional change carries enormous risks, and the ruling coalition called their stance subversive. C64 has since sided with the bishops on the treatment of the Church.

Sources CENCO press conference, Kinshasa, 24 November 2026; Interior and Security Ministry statements, 24 November 2026; Archdiocese of Kinshasa communiqué on the Tata Raphaël mass; Cardinal Ambongo communiqué, 23 November 2026; Lubumbashi city hall letter and statements, 23 November 2026; provincial police statement, 23 November 2026; Archbishop Muteba statements, 23 to 25 November 2026; CENCO statements of 25 March and 20 to 21 June 2026; Union sacrée de la Nation statement, June 2026; C64 coalition statement, 24 November 2026.

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