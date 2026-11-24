The toll is provisional and the armed group has not been heard. Traffic on the road that feeds Bunia is very low.

File photo, 2023. Rooftops of Nyakasanza commune in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, with a tall mast and hills in the distance. (Photo: Vinny kitenge, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: DR Congo

Residents of several localities north of Bunia, the capital of Ituri province in north-eastern DR Congo, have streamed into the city since Monday 23 November. They are fleeing clashes between the Congolese army and the CRP (Convention for the Popular Revolution), an armed group whose leader is Thomas Lubanga.

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Security officials in Ituri, cited in Congolese reporting, put the provisional toll at no fewer than ten dead, seven militiamen and three civilians. The fighting lies on National Road 27 (RN27), a supply route for basic goods to Bunia and other large Ituri towns, so its effects reach well beyond the villages hit.

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Key Facts Who. The Congolese army and the CRP (Convention for the Popular Revolution), an armed group.

What. Provisional toll: at least ten dead, seven militiamen and three civilians; no independent count.

Where. Iga-Barrière, Lindji and Lopa in Djugu, a territory of Ituri, about 25 km north of Bunia.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, after clashes since Friday 20 November.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

The toll is provisional and the armed group has not been heard. Traffic on the road that feeds Bunia is very low.

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Security sources said CRP militiamen entered Iga-Barrière, Lindji and Lopa on Monday and were pushed back by the army. The army said it recovered three weapons and ammunition.

On Sunday evening 22 November, two soldiers and a civilian driver were killed in an ambush near Lopa, and the attackers took their weapons. Separately, CRP fighters attacked an army position at Tsotso, burned it and wounded several soldiers, who were evacuated to Bunia.

File photo, 2024. Motorbike taxis and cars at a roundabout in central Bunia at dusk. (Photo: DMSelenge, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Reports do not say whether the two soldiers and the driver killed on Sunday night are counted in the ten dead. All casualty figures come from security officials, are provisional and have not been independently confirmed.

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Shops, markets and pharmacies are closed in the affected localities, and people from Makpo, Centrale Soleniama and Bamumu, about ten km from Bunia, are moving into the city centre. Traffic on RN27 on the Bunia-Gina axis is very low, and residents are calling on the authorities to strengthen security amid widespread fear.

On Friday 20 November an itinerant trader was killed at his home at Mabanga-Dimo in Mambisa chiefdom, with armed men suspected to be CRP blamed. On Saturday 21 November the army clashed with the CRP at Liko, where a security source said seven militiamen were killed, including a commander, a toll not independently confirmed.

The CRP declared a unilateral cease-fire on 14 May 2026. On 22 May a clash at Liri in Djugu killed between four and seven militiamen, according to security sources, and rights activists accused the CRP of breaking its own truce.

The UN humanitarian office, OCHA, reported on 15 October 2026 that more than 24,600 people were displaced in Djugu in September after fighting between the CRP and CODECO, another armed group in Ituri, around Fataki, Drodro and Lita. It said at least 16 civilians were killed and that some aid partners temporarily suspended health, nutrition, food-security and cash work.

On Sunday 8 November an attack hit the Plaine Savo displacement site in Djugu, killing at least three people and wounding 15, local civil society said. Its president, Lole Salomon, said on 10 November, in words translated from French: “Three people killed, including two mothers; also fifteen wounded, including minors, all taken by MONUSCO (the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo) for appropriate care at the Fataki General Reference Hospital.”

The CRP has issued no statement on Monday’s fighting that we could find, and no report seen includes a comment from provincial authorities. No date for talks, military operations or a UN briefing has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the fighting matter beyond Ituri?

RN27 is a main supply line for Bunia and other large Ituri towns, so lasting closures can raise pressure on food and medicine supplies. Aid partners in Djugu were already working under limits.

Is the casualty count reliable?

Not yet. It rests on security officials, is provisional and has no independent confirmation, and the armed group’s own account has not been found.

Sources OCHA humanitarian report of 15 October 2026 on Djugu; statements of the Congolese army and security officials in Ituri, 20-24 November 2026; local civil society statement of 10 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error