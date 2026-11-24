Congo’s president wants the country to keep more of the value in its copper and cobalt. He named the four things it will take.

File photo. The KOV open pit near Kolwezi in Lualaba province, one of the pits of the Kamoto copper and cobalt operations. (Photo: Martin Tuchscherer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Mining: DR Congo

Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that his country must stop being only a big producer of minerals and learn to refine and manufacture them at home. He spoke in Kinshasa at the launch of the 12th Makutano Economic Forum, an event of a pan-African business network, held alongside the Makutano Mining 2026 conference, which runs from 22 to 25 November.

The forum’s theme is “La souveraineté minière en acte”, or mining sovereignty in action. Congo is a major source of the copper and cobalt used in batteries and electronics, so where those metals are refined matters to buyers far beyond Africa.

Key Facts Who. President Félix Tshisekedi, at the Makutano Economic Forum in Kinshasa.

What. He made local processing of minerals the core of “mining sovereignty”, beyond exporting raw ore.

When. Monday 23 November 2026; the Makutano Mining conference runs 22 to 25 November.

Needs. Reliable power, transport links, skilled youth and transparent, anti-corruption governance.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

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Congo’s president wants the country to keep more of the value in its copper and cobalt. He named the four things it will take.

Makutano is a pan-African business network led by its founder, Nicole Sulu, and the Kinshasa meeting is its 12th edition and the first devoted entirely to mining, the organisers said on 22 September 2026. Since 2015, earlier editions have drawn six heads of state and 5,500 business leaders and investors, they said.

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“L’Afrique détient les ressources, mais pas encore les règles du jeu,” Sulu said in the announcement, meaning Africa holds the resources but not yet the rules of the game. She said the organisers want Kinshasa to become a place where decisions are taken and partnerships are formed.

“Notre pays ne doit plus seulement être un grand producteur de minerais,” Tshisekedi told the forum, meaning the country must no longer be only a major producer of minerals. He argued that true mining sovereignty lies in the capacity to transform the wealth of the subsoil into lasting economic strength.

He listed four requirements. The first is energy: “Raffiner exige des mégawatts fiables et compétitifs,” he said, or refining demands reliable and competitive megawatts, which Congo must produce, transport and trade with its neighbours.

The second is infrastructure, and he cited the Lobito corridor, a rail and port route to Angola’s Atlantic coast, along with modernised railways and smoother border crossings. The third is people, and he said the talents and skills of Congo’s youth are its most precious resource.

The fourth is governance and collective responsibility, which he tied to fighting corruption, transparent management of contracts and respect for local populations. He also said mineral wealth should benefit the nation, the provinces and local communities.

File photo. The Kamoto mine site near Kolwezi, DR Congo, part of the country’s copper and cobalt belt. Photo: Martin Tuchscherer, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Tshisekedi stressed that the aim is not to shut Congo’s doors. “La souveraineté économique n’est donc pas synonyme de fermeture,” he said, meaning economic sovereignty does not mean closing the country off.

He said it means the ability to choose partners freely, set priorities and guarantee a predictable and fair legal framework. Industrialisation, he added, needs private investment, technology, skills and access to international markets.

He also lamented that past exploitation of Congo’s resources benefited foreign industry more than the national economy. Owning natural resources, he said, does not automatically mean controlling the economic value they create.

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The line is not new. Speaking in Kolwezi, Lualaba province, in early October 2023, Tshisekedi said Congo must now process raw materials at home, with no more taking everything abroad.

Prime Minister Judith Suminwa of DR Congo carried the same message to the UN General Assembly in September 2026. “On ne bâtira pas une économie décarbonnée avec des minerais ensanglantés,” she said, meaning a decarbonised economy cannot be built with blood-stained minerals.

The opening day on Monday combined a closed-door session on building national champions, a Deal Room for partnership talks, the opening ceremony and an exhibition, at the Pullman Kinshasa hotel and the Fleuve Congo Hôtel, according to the organisers’ programme. Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama was listed among the expected heads of state.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema was also expected in Kinshasa for a plenary with Tshisekedi on Africa’s place in the energy transition, and the forum runs until 25 November. Whether he attended is not confirmed.

The reports of the speech give no investment figure, capacity target, deadline or named refinery. On power, he said only that electricity must be produced, transported and traded with neighbours, with no plan or figures for new supply reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tshisekedi say about minerals?

He said Congo must go beyond exporting raw minerals and build the capacity to refine and manufacture them. He named energy, infrastructure, human capital and governance as the four requirements.

Is Congo closing itself to foreign investors?

No, according to the president. He said economic sovereignty is not the same as closure, and that industrialisation needs private investment, technology and international markets.

Has a refining plan been announced?

No refining plan has been announced. The reports of the speech give no figures, deadlines or named projects.

Sources President Félix Tshisekedi, speech at the 12th Makutano Economic Forum, 23 November 2026 · Makutano Network, announcement of Makutano Mining 2026, 22 September 2026 · Statements by President Tshisekedi (Kolwezi, early October 2023) and Prime Minister Judith Suminwa (UN General Assembly, September 2026)

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