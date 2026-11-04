Colombia Swears In New Interior Minister

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COLOMBIA · POLITICS

Key Facts The country Colombia, a South American nation of 50 million people, is led by conservative President Abelardo de la Espriella.

What happened On Wednesday 4 November 2026, President De la Espriella swore in Alejandro Ordóñez as Interior Minister.

The job The Interior Ministry manages the government’s dealings with Congress, which must pass the president’s bills.

The record Ordóñez was inspector general, a public-conduct watchdog, from 2009 to 2016, and later ambassador to the OAS.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Colombia’s president swore in a veteran conservative lawyer as his chief negotiator with Congress on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Alejandro Ordóñez took the oath at the Casa de Nariño, the presidential palace in Bogotá, and now runs the Interior Ministry.

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For US readers, the change matters because the Interior Minister decides how smoothly the new government can move laws on taxes, spending and security. Our guide to Colombia’s key players explains who holds the votes.

What Happened

President Abelardo de la Espriella welcomed Ordóñez at the palace and thanked the outgoing minister, Rodrigo Lara Restrepo, for his service. The president said Ordóñez “will assume as the new Minister of the Interior.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The president had announced the choice on Wednesday 21 October 2026. He signed Decree 1630 on Friday 30 October 2026, which made the appointment official and ended the temporary cover by Justice Minister Iván Cancino.

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Who Is Alejandro Ordóñez

Ordóñez is a lawyer trained at the Universidad Santo Tomás in Bucaramanga. He served as Colombia’s inspector general, the official who investigates misconduct by public servants, from 2009 to 2016.

The Council of State, Colombia’s highest administrative court, annulled his 2012 re-election to that post on Wednesday 7 September 2016. He later served as Colombia’s ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), a regional diplomatic body.

Why the Ministry Matters

The Interior Ministry is the government’s main link with Congress, the two chambers that vote on every bill. Lara left after less than three months in the job, since the government took office on Friday 7 August 2026.

The government is now trying to move a large package of economic bills, including its Rescue Law, a fiscal adjustment worth about 2.2% of national output. Whoever holds this post must count votes in both chambers before the regular session ends on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Reaction in Congress

Some conservative lawmakers welcomed the move. Opposition politicians criticised it, and one compared the appointment to a restoration of the Inquisition, the medieval church court.

Ordóñez opposed the 2016 peace deal with the FARC rebels and is known for strict views on abortion. That record gives the opposition a ready line of attack in the weeks before the key votes.

What It Means for You

If you hold Colombian bonds or stocks through US funds, watch how quickly the new minister can win votes for the budget and the Rescue Law. A smooth path would ease worries about the deficit, and a stalled bill would do the opposite.

Travellers need not change plans, because the appointment sets no new rules for visitors. US companies with Colombian operations should expect a more combative style in Congress.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Ordóñez can build a working majority in Congress, or which parties will back him. The government has not said what it will change in its approach to the opposition.

The announcement gave no reason for Lara’s exit. It is also unclear whether Ordóñez will keep his earlier line on social issues or focus on the economic bills.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Colombia’s New Interior Minister?

Alejandro Ordóñez, a conservative lawyer who was Colombia’s inspector general from 2009 to 2016. President Abelardo de la Espriella swore him in on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

What Does the Interior Minister Do?

The minister manages the government’s relations with Congress and with regional authorities. The job decides how well the president can pass laws.

Who Did Ordóñez Replace?

He replaced Rodrigo Lara Restrepo, who left after the president’s announcement on Wednesday 21 October 2026. Justice Minister Iván Cancino covered the post until Decree 1630 of Friday 30 October 2026.

Sources: Presidency of Colombia, swearing-in at the Casa de Nariño, 4 November 2026; Presidency of Colombia, Decree 1630 of 30 October 2026; Council of State of Colombia, ruling of 7 September 2016.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief