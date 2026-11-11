Colombia Summons Accuser of Ex-First Lady

COLOMBIA · JUSTICE

Key Facts Who Eva Ferrer, a former presidential adviser who accuses Verónica Alcocer, Colombia's former first lady, of links to drug trafficking.

What Colombia's Attorney General's Office summoned her to give a sworn statement in a drug-trafficking investigation.

When Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November, from 8:30 a.m., at the Fiscalía headquarters in Bogotá.

Status The summons is not a charge; Ferrer's claims are not judicially proven.

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Colombian prosecutors want sworn testimony from the former adviser whose claims have put the wife of ex-president Gustavo Petro under scrutiny.

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Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, the Fiscalía, has summoned Eva Ferrer to give a sworn statement on 24 and 25 November in a drug-trafficking investigation. Ferrer is a former presidential adviser who accuses Verónica Alcocer, Colombia’s former first lady, of involvement in drug trafficking, claims over which no charge against Alcocer has been reported.

The summons, reported on 11 November by El Heraldo, a Barranquilla newspaper, and El País of Cali, sets the hearing for 8:30 a.m. at the Fiscalía’s headquarters in Bogotá. It was issued by a specialised prosecutor in the office’s anti-narcotics directorate.

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What the Summons Means

A summons to give a sworn statement is an investigative step, and Publimetro, a Colombian news site, notes that it does not amount to a charge against Ferrer, and her claims are not judicially proven. The investigation covers drug trafficking, manufacturing or possession, among other offences, according to the reports.

El Heraldo notes that Ferrer has already given testimony to the Procuraduría. The Fiscalía’s summons is a separate step in a separate investigation.

A view over Bogotá, Colombia's capital. File photo.

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How the Case Reached This Point

Ferrer’s allegations about Alcocer, including claims of drug flights to Venezuela, first surfaced in the Colombian magazine Semana. In October the Procuraduría, the state watchdog that disciplines public servants, summoned Ferrer and five others as we reported in our earlier story, and the Fiscalía opened its own inquiry.

Sources in the Fiscalía have said Ferrer and her defence had not handed over evidence, while her lawyers say they have, El País reported earlier. Our report on the Alcocer flights inquiry has the aircraft angle.

What It Means for You

The United States Treasury sanctioned both Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s former president, and Alcocer in October 2025, so any criminal finding could feed into US enforcement and into how Washington treats the former first family. For investors and travellers, the case mainly signals continued political tension in Colombia after the change of government.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Ferrer will appear on the new dates, what evidence she will hand over, or whether Alcocer will be called to testify. no charge against Alcocer has been reported, and she is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and her reply to the latest summons was not reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

When must Eva Ferrer testify?

She is summoned for 24 and 25 November from 8:30 a.m. in Bogotá, according to El Heraldo and El País of Cali.

Is Verónica Alcocer charged?

No charge has been reported. The summons is an investigative step, and Alcocer is presumed innocent.

Who is Eva Ferrer?

A former presidential adviser who accuses Alcocer of involvement in drug trafficking. Her claims first appeared in Semana magazine.

Sources: El Heraldo (11 November 2026); El País (Cali) (11 November 2026); Publimetro (11 November 2026)