A government ministry has asked a social network to silence a former president, and it is not yet known whether the company will comply.

Politics: Colombia

Colombia’s Ministry of Information and Communications Technologies (MinTIC), led by Minister Alexandra Falla, said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that it asked X, the social network, to suspend the account of former president Gustavo Petro. The ministry announced the request in a post on its own X account that day.

The request rests on a post by Petro, who left office on 7 August 2026, urging Colombians to demand the resignation of his successor, President Abelardo De La Espriella. It went to a company rather than a court, so the next move belongs to X.

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Key Facts Request. MinTIC asked X on 22 November to suspend former president Gustavo Petro’s account, @petrogustavo.

Trigger. A 21 November post by Petro asked Colombians to demand President Abelardo De La Espriella’s resignation “now”.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (crypto platform): Petro charged in US by 31 December 5.7%, US$14,088 traded (23 November, 1:25 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. GMT.

A government ministry has asked a social network to silence a former president, and it is not yet known whether the company will comply.

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The request went to X’s public affairs, security and rules-compliance team on 22 November 2026. It cites a post by Petro on Saturday 21 November 2026, at 10:27 a.m. Colombian time: “Le solicito al pueblo de Colombia exigir la renuncia de Abelardo ya”, meaning “I ask the people of Colombia to demand Abelardo’s resignation now”.

The post carried a video of 1 minute 48 seconds, edited and posted by another account, @AlejoToroAnt. It shows parts of Petro’s speech in Cali, a Colombian city, on Thursday 19 November 2026, in which he said people must “act in the streets immediately”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The ministry argues the content could be incitement to violence and a threat to state institutions under X’s rules on violent content. It says a social network should not become the main tool of “an anti-democratic and destabilising plan”.

The ministry also cited a decision of 30 October 2026 by the Council of State, Colombia’s top administrative court. That ruling ordered Petro to delete posts accusing the national registrar, Colombia’s chief election official, of electoral fraud.

It is not known whether X will act or whether any Colombian court will be asked to rule. The ministry’s request names only X’s rules on violent content and incitement.

Bogotá skyline over the Santa Fe district. File photo.

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, traders put the chance that Petro is charged in the United States by 31 December 2026 at 5.7%, with US$14,088 traded on that contract (US$103,936 across the four deadline contracts) as of 1:25 a.m. ET on 23 November 2026, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46

— Market breadth · 6 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,483 +0.00% Brent crude 89.92 -2.86% WTI crude 83.41 -0.68% Sector heatmap · average move today Energy 0.00% ECOPETROL Industrials 0.00% TECNOGLASS Mining 0.00% BUENAVENTURA Financials -2.92% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other -2.93% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,629.46

-0.12%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,350.41

+0.16%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,483 +0.00% -6.30% 3,483 3,483 3,483 — BRENT 89.92 -2.86% +41.90% 92.57 90.50 89.05 2,379 WTI 83.41 -0.68% +41.76% 83.98 83.95 82.63 22,192 ECOPETROL 13.37 +0.00% +35.63% 13.37 13.67 13.09 3,092,331 BANCOLOMBIA 81.53 -2.01% +34.53% 83.20 84.20 81.20 267,333 GRUPO AVAL 3.43 -4.99% -14.04% 3.61 3.60 3.42 204,484 TECNOGLASS 47.72 +0.00% +0.91% 47.72 48.05 45.87 689,243 CREDICORP 336.71 -1.76% +35.85% 342.75 346.70 333.07 394,978 BUENAVENTURA 19.61 +0.00% -14.81% 19.61 20.36 18.92 5,692,876 SOUTHERN COPPER 134.04 -5.25% +12.75% 141.46 140.48 132.73 1,779,475 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER

134.04

-5.25% GRUPO AVAL

3.43

-4.99% BRENT

89.92

-2.86% BANCOLOMBIA

81.53

-2.01% CREDICORP

336.71

-1.76% WTI

83.41

-0.68% COLCAP

2,452.46

— USD/COP

3,483

+0.00% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 0 of 6 names higher. Energy led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 US Stocks Drop 3.7% as Fed Rate-Hike Bets Grow Read →

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Colombia ask X to suspend Petro’s account?

The ministry says his 21 November post could incite violence and threaten state institutions. It relies on X’s rules on violent content.

Has X suspended the account?

No suspension has been announced. The request was sent on 22 November 2026.

Sources Published Monday 23 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. GMT · Sources: Ministry of ICT (MinTIC) statement on X, 22 November 2026, X post of Petro, 21 November 2026, Council of State decision of 30 October 2026, Polymarket market page read 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error