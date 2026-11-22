A day of weather limits at two Colombian airports left passengers needing new routes, and Avianca says recovery involves more than reopening the airports.

An Avianca Airbus A320neo, the airline whose US-bound passengers must carry the new health form. (Photo: Rio Times library)

COLOMBIA · TRAVEL · BRIEF

Avianca, a Colombian airline, added 6,682 seats after what it called weather closures and restrictions at the airports of Bogotá and Medellín on Friday 20 November 2026. In a statement reported on 21 November, the airline said it ran 28 extra flights overnight and raised capacity on scheduled flights.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who Avianca, a Colombian airline that belongs to the Abra Group, a Latin American airline holding.

What It added 6,682 seats through 28 extra flights and higher capacity on scheduled flights.

Why Avianca says weather closed or limited the Bogotá and Medellín airports on Friday 20 November 2026.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 22 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A day of weather limits at two Colombian airports left passengers needing new routes, and Avianca says recovery involves more than reopening the airports.

Avianca said the restrictions sharply cut what both airports could handle, which disrupted flights and connections across its network. Recovering from that means rearranging itineraries and finding alternatives for passengers, it said, even after the airports reopen.

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Some of the stranded travellers were heading to Barranquilla for the Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s second-tier club football title run by Conmebol, the continent’s football confederation, scheduled for Saturday 21 November. The airline’s statement did not say how many travellers were bound for the match.

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Avianca let passengers affected on 20 November change flights without penalties, subject to seat availability. Changes remain subject to seat availability.

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For US readers with tickets through Bogotá or Medellín on 20 November, the fee-free change offer is the practical step to ask about. Avianca also waived change fees in an earlier disruption to US flights.

Avianca has not said how many flights it cancelled or how many passengers were affected on 20 November. It is also not yet clear how long each airport stayed closed; our report on Colombian airport traffic has the wider picture.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Change My Avianca Flight for Free?

Avianca says travellers affected on 20 November can change flights without penalties, depending on seat availability. Check your booking before you travel.

How Many Seats Did Avianca Add?

The airline says it added 6,682 seats, using 28 extra flights overnight and higher capacity on scheduled flights. It has not said how many passengers it still has to rebook.

Why Does Recovery Take Longer Than the Closure?

Avianca says its recovery requires reorganizing itineraries and finding alternatives for affected passengers. It says this applies even after the airports resume operations.

Sources: Avianca, operational statement on the 20 November 2026 weather closures, 21 November 2026; Conmebol, South American football confederation, Copa Sudamericana final schedule, 21 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error