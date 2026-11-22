Colombia: Security · Brief

An attack on an army base in La Jagua de Ibirico, in northern Colombia, killed one soldier and wounded 12 late on Saturday 21 November 2026. The Colombian Army’s Tenth Brigade named the dead man as soldier Estivinson José Epieyú Pushaina.

The target was Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2, part of the Tenth Brigade of the army’s First Division, the brigade said in an official statement on X on 22 November. It said the base was attacked “by means of ramps adapted for launching improvised explosive devices.”

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Key Facts Who. Soldier Estivinson José Epieyú Pushaina was killed; 12 other troops were wounded.

Where. Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 2, La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar, Colombia.

When. About 11 p.m. local time, Saturday 21 November 2026.

Open. The army has named no group or suspect.

As of 22 November 2026, 15:30 GMT.

So far the army reports one soldier dead and 12 wounded, and it has not said who carried out the attack.

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The brigade called the strike a “flagrant violation” of international humanitarian law and of human rights. It said the 12 wounded were receiving care at several hospitals in the department.

A Colombian Army Black Hawk helicopter at Tolemaida during the Southern Vanguard 27 exercise, 7 November 2026. File photo, not from the attack (US Army photo).

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Leo Hernández, mayor of La Jagua de Ibirico, appealed for help as the wounded arrived on 22 November. “Please, we need ambulances from nearby hospitals,” he said.

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He also asked residents to stay calm and indoors because of a possible risk of drone attacks. The brigade asked the public to pass on information that could identify those responsible through its anti-terrorism line.

President Abelardo de la Espriella wrote on X on 22 November that “every criminal action will have a forceful response, stronger, lethal and relentless.” His post spoke of “narcoterrorists” in general and named no group.

The army’s statement names no group, suspect or motive. Other casualty figures have circulated on social media, but the army’s count of one dead and 12 wounded is the only one it has confirmed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was behind the Cesar base attack?

The army has not named a group or suspect. It has asked the public for information through its anti-terrorism line.

How has the government responded?

President Abelardo de la Espriella promised a forceful response. The army has asked the public for information to find those responsible.

Sources

Ejército Nacional de Colombia, Décima Brigada (Tenth Brigade), official statement on X, 22 November 2026; President Abelardo de la Espriella, post on X, 22 November 2026; statements by Mayor Leo Hernández of La Jagua de Ibirico, 22 November 2026; Colombian press reports of 22 November 2026. No claim of responsibility was available at publication.