A former president urges the street to remove his successor, and the successor asks Washington to look into him.

File photo, February 2026. Gustavo Petro, then president of Colombia, at an event in Washington. Photo: Presidency of Colombia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Colombia

A former president stood before a crowd in Cali on Thursday 19 November 2026 and told it that waiting for the next election was too slow. Gustavo Petro, who left office on 7 August, called the government of his successor, President Abelardo De La Espriella, “illegitimate” and urged Colombians to push it out through “massive” street action.

President Abelardo De La Espriella answered that night that he would not accept a coup and asked United States prosecutors to investigate Petro. Colombia’s politicians are now split over whether Petro’s words are protest or incitement.

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Key Facts Claim. Ex-president Gustavo Petro told a Cali rally on 19 November that the “illegitimate” government must go “now”.

Reply. President De La Espriella rejects a coup and asks US prosecutors to investigate Petro.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (crypto platform): Petro charged in the US by 31 December, 4.5%, thin trading (20 November, 1:00 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET.

A former president urges the street to remove his successor, and the successor asks Washington to look into him.

What Petro Told the Crowd in Cali

Petro spoke in the Parque de la Retreta, a city park in Cali, at the end of a march in a national strike. “It is not about waiting until 2027.

It is not about waiting until 2030,” he said, adding that mobilisation “has to be now, permanent and ever wider”.He called the government illegitimate and said: “Perhaps there is no need to wait for the vote. We must act in the streets immediately.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The slogan of the majority, he said, should be “Abelardo, resign now”.

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How the President Hit Back

De La Espriella said in a statement: “I am not going to accept that they attack democracy and the institutions, or that they promote a coup.” He also made what he called a “direct call” to US judicial authorities to press investigations into “corruption, drug trafficking or any other criminal conduct”.

File photo. President Abelardo De La Espriella of Colombia. (Photo: Rio Times library)

He called Petro’s government “a criminal enterprise” and said the United States has the authority to investigate and imprison him. No specific US case appears in his statement.

Petro replied on X that “peoples never stage coups” and told his rival: “Study and read, Abelardo, the people are the source of power.” He said the mention of US justice was an insult to Colombia and added that if “a tyrant” turns against his people, “it is the people who will decide on the tyrant”.

Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46

— Market breadth · 9 names 22% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,508 +4.50% Brent crude 89.44 -2.76% WTI crude 83.06 -0.18% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +2.26% TECNOGLASS Energy +1.12% ECOPETROL Financials -2.35% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other -2.52% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Mining -8.57% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,278.87

-0.53%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,508 +4.50% -5.50% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — BRENT 89.44 -2.76% +41.12% 91.98 90.25 87.70 20,444 WTI 83.06 -0.18% +40.45% 83.21 83.25 80.78 206,752 ECOPETROL 13.52 +1.12% +33.10% 13.37 13.67 13.09 2,044,263 BANCOLOMBIA 82.04 -1.39% +33.77% 83.20 84.20 81.20 147,658 GRUPO AVAL 3.48 -3.60% -12.25% 3.61 3.60 3.46 78,105 TECNOGLASS 46.97 +2.26% +2.70% 45.93 47.78 45.87 242,924 CREDICORP 335.64 -2.07% +35.51% 342.75 346.70 333.07 163,014 BUENAVENTURA 19.41 -8.57% -15.21% 21.23 20.09 18.92 1,658,326 SOUTHERN COPPER 134.95 -4.61% +17.16% 141.46 140.48 133.77 1,019,394 Largest moves today BUENAVENTURA

19.41

-8.57% SOUTHERN COPPER

134.95

-4.61% USD/COP

3,508

+4.50% GRUPO AVAL

3.48

-3.60% BRENT

89.44

-2.76% TECNOGLASS

46.97

+2.26% CREDICORP

335.64

-2.07% BANCOLOMBIA

82.04

-1.39% The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth negative — 2 of 9 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Falabella Investor Lifts Stake to 4.41% Read →

Why Washington Is Watching

Petro is already under US sanctions. On 24 October 2025 the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), its sanctions office, put him on its list under an executive order on the global illicit drug trade, together with his wife, his son and then Interior Minister Armando Benedetti.

Petro denies the accusations. No US charge against him has been reported.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto prediction platform, traders put the chance of a US charge against Petro by 31 December at 4.5%. Trading is thin: about US$14,000 has changed hands on this contract and about US$104,000 across the whole series of Petro-charge markets, as of 1:00 p.m. ET on 20 November.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Is This a Coup Call or a Protest?

Senator Christian Garcés of the Centro Democrático, the right-wing party of ex-president Álvaro Uribe, wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, that Petro “incites a coup”. Rafael Nieto, another senator from the party, said he will file a criminal complaint and argued that “protest is a right, but it cannot become an instrument to overthrow a government”.

Petro and his allies call the marches democratic pressure on a government they say acts against the people. No prosecutor has announced a case.

What It Means for US Readers

Colombia is a long-time US security partner, and its president has asked US authorities to act against a sanctioned former leader. In our analysis, a larger street movement would test that partnership, while a fading one would leave the dispute as rhetoric.

Investors in Colombian bonds or in Ecopetrol, the state oil company with US-listed shares, should watch whether strikes disrupt transport and oil output. We found no reported market reaction to the speech so far.

What to Watch Next

Watch the turnout at the next marches and any decision by prosecutors on Nieto’s complaint. The crowd size in Cali and any US reaction are still unknown, and the next ballots are regional elections in 2027 and national elections in 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Gustavo Petro say in Cali?

He told a rally on 19 November that the government is illegitimate and that Colombians should not wait until 2027 or 2030 to change it. He urged permanent mass mobilisation.

Why did President De La Espriella ask the US to investigate Petro?

He called Petro’s government “a criminal enterprise” and asked US judicial authorities to pursue corruption and drug-trafficking inquiries. Petro was sanctioned by the US Treasury in October 2025 and denies wrongdoing.

Sources Published Friday 20 November 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET · Sources: statements by President Abelardo De La Espriella and former president Gustavo Petro (including on X), posts by Senator Christian Garcés, statements by Senator Rafael Nieto, US Treasury press release of 24 October 2025, Polymarket market page read 20 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error