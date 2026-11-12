Sura Rolls Out AI Tool for Its Advisers
Seguros SURA, a Colombian insurer, is rolling out an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for its sales advisers, La República, a Colombian business daily, reported on Wednesday 11 November. The newspaper says those advisers serve more than 13 million clients across Colombia.
Key Facts
•Tool. Escala CRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) and sales automation platform, with an AI assistant called Otto.
•Reach. More than 13 million clients across Colombia are served by these advisers.
•Advisers. The company’s network has more than 4,600 advisers.
What Happened
Otto reviews client portfolios, predicts policy expiries and sends reminders by email and WhatsApp, La República reported. The platform also holds policy history and coverage opportunities in one place.
Juan David Escobar, president of Seguros SURA Colombia, said the technology gives advisers more agility and precision. No results or costs were reported, so these are the company’s own claims.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the AI plan cover clients outside Colombia?
The report names only Colombia, where the 13 million clients are counted nationwide. It does not say whether SURA’s other Latin American units are included.
Sources: La República, 11 November 2026, reporting the Seguros SURA announcement.
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