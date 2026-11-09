Colombia Spy Agency Files Allege Spying Plan

Colombia: Politics

An internal report from Colombia’s civilian spy agency alleges a plan to spy on former presidents and to interfere in last June’s election. Nothing in it is confirmed, but the vice president wants a full investigation.

A 26-page internal report from Colombia’s National Intelligence Directorate (DNI), the civilian agency that gathers intelligence for the president, alleges that officials under former President Gustavo Petro considered bugging the vehicles of ex-presidents and that a network planned to attack the electoral system. A Colombian broadcaster’s investigative unit obtained the report and published it on Sunday 8 November 2026, and it dominated Colombian politics on Monday 9 November.

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Everything in it is an allegation: no prosecutor or court has confirmed it. Vice President José Manuel Restrepo called for a thorough investigation, and the national comptroller, the state’s spending watchdog, ordered a review of DNI contracts.

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What. A 26-page report by the intelligence agency DNI, dated July 2026, alleges spying plans and election interference.

Status. Nothing is confirmed; no prosecutor or court has ruled on the report’s claims.

Reaction. Vice President Restrepo wants a full inquiry, and the comptroller ordered a contract review.

Next. The attorney general’s office has not said whether it will investigate.

What the Report Alleges

The document is a transition report (“informe de empalme”), written by DNI staff in July 2026 for the incoming director. It says a human source inside the agency claimed that DNI officials considered fitting microphones and GPS trackers to vehicles assigned to the security teams of former presidents and vice presidents.

The report also says, according to the coverage of it, that the DNI used a house near the US Embassy in Bogotá as an intelligence facility missing from the agency’s official records. It adds that the house was emptied after the elections.

In Plain English The DNI is the intelligence agency that reports to Colombia’s president. A transition report is the file an outgoing team hands to the next one.

File photo. The Casa de Nariño, Colombia’s presidential palace, Bogotá, 2015. Photo: Juanjo70000, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Election Claim

The most serious allegation concerns the presidential runoff of 21 June 2026. The report says an engineer named Carlos Oyola led a network that sought to attack the computer systems of the Registraduría, the national body that runs Colombia’s elections, in order to change the results.

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Senator Iván Cepeda, the Pacto Histórico candidate who lost the runoff to Abelardo de la Espriella, rejected the claim. He said the Registraduría has repeatedly ruled out any intrusion, and we found no public evidence that any result was changed.

Oyola, who worked at the DNI according to the coverage we found, faces a separate case: a judge issued an arrest warrant against him on 7 May 2026, and he was detained on 6 November in Neiva over alleged fraud and hacking at a Colombian open university. The election claim itself is a statement in the DNI report, not a charge against him.

How Officials Reacted

Vice President José Manuel Restrepo, who serves under President Abelardo de la Espriella, wrote on the social platform X that the matter “deserves a thorough investigation and action against those directly and indirectly responsible” (our translation). He added that the reported misuse of the DNI “leaves many doubts and deep concerns.”

Comptroller General Jorge Eliécer Laverde ordered priority oversight of several DNI contracts. Laverde heads the Contraloría, the state body that audits public spending.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm the report’s authenticity with the DNI or prosecutors. Former DNI directors and ex-presidents named in the coverage did not comment, and no document shows that vehicles were actually fitted with microphones.

It is also not known whether the Fiscalía, Colombia’s attorney general’s office, will open a case. Until then the report stays a set of claims, not findings.

Why It Matters

If the claims were proven, they would mean a state intelligence agency was used against political rivals and against the vote itself. If they are not, they remain a fight over how the last government used intelligence, now played out in public.

The next signals to watch are whether prosecutors open a case and whether the DNI’s new leadership releases the underlying documents. The comptroller’s contract review can proceed without any criminal finding.

What It Means for You

If you invest in or do business with Colombia, the story points to institutional risk rather than an immediate market event: a dispute over how the last government used intelligence, with oversight by the comptroller and possibly prosecutors. If you live in or travel to Colombia, nothing in the report changes the security situation on the ground.

More coverage is on our Colombia page. The Latin America Power Map shows how Colombia compares with its neighbours.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the DNI in Colombia?

The Dirección Nacional de Inteligencia is Colombia’s civilian intelligence agency, which reports to the president. It gathers information on security threats.

Is the spying plan confirmed?

No. The claims come from an internal transition report, and no prosecutor or court has confirmed them.

What did Colombian officials say?

Vice President José Manuel Restrepo called for a thorough investigation. The comptroller ordered oversight of several DNI contracts.

Sources: Internal DNI transition report (26 pages, dated July 2026), as obtained by a Colombian broadcaster’s investigative unit and first published on 8 November 2026; public statement of Vice President José Manuel Restrepo on X, 9 November 2026; order of the Comptroller General of Colombia on DNI contracts, 9 November 2026.