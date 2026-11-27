Chile’s state copper miner booked a paper loss on three mines in nine months. It still paid the treasury more than a year earlier.

Business: Chile

Chile’s state-owned copper miner Codelco said in a statement dated Friday 27 November 2026 that it lost US$377 million in the first nine months of the year, after writing US$4.82 billion off the value of three mines. The write-down is an accounting entry with no cash leaving the company, and Codelco still paid US$1.945 billion to the Chilean state over the same period.

The results arrive three weeks after the company said on 5 November that it had wrongly booked about 42,000 tonnes of copper in 2024 and 2025. Codelco says the inventory adjustment does not affect the reliability of its earlier financial statements.

Key Facts Who. Codelco, Chile’s state copper miner, led by chief executive Jorge Gómez.

What. Net loss of US$377 million after a US$4.82 billion non-cash write-down of three mines.

Numbers. US$1.945 billion paid to the state; own output down 9% to 853,000 tonnes.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, GMT.

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Chile’s state copper miner booked a paper loss on three mines in nine months. It still paid the treasury more than a year earlier.

On 29 October 2026 Codelco dismissed eight executives, and on 5 November it said preliminarily that about 42,000 tonnes had been wrongly booked in 2024 and 2025. The 27 November statement sets the resulting inventory adjustment at US$123 million.

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Haul trucks and drilling rigs on a terrace of the Chuquicamata open pit near Calama, Chile, February 2016. (Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Internal and external audits were commissioned after inconsistencies were found in the 2024 and 2025 production figures. Codelco has not said when they will report.

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Codelco’s board chairman, Bernardo Fontaine, told the company’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on 5 November that the findings were serious and that his board considers them unacceptable. He spoke after the company had dismissed eight executives on 29 October.

Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz called on 5 November for “some more or less deep redesign” of Codelco’s governance. He also said: “We have to ask ourselves very honestly whether the board should also have other skills.”

Economy and Mining Minister Daniel Mas and Quiroz both attended the 5 November meeting, as ministers of the state that owns Codelco. The state is Codelco’s only owner, which is why the ministers were in the room.

Of the US$4.82 billion write-down, Chuquicamata takes US$3.024 billion after updated long-term operating and economic projections. Codelco’s Salvador division takes US$1.598 billion on higher costs and changed market variables.

Gabriela Mistral takes US$198 million on lower operating yields, and all three are Codelco copper mines in northern Chile. Codelco says the charge rests on its Business and Development Plan, the long-term mine plan approved in March 2026, and the accounting firm PwC carried out a limited review of the impairment charge.

Own production fell 9% to 853,000 tonnes in January to September, from 937,000 tonnes a year earlier. El Teniente, a Codelco underground mine, lost 40,100 tonnes, or 17.1%, partly because of safety restrictions after the 2025 accident, and Ministro Hales, another Codelco mine, lost 34,200 tonnes, or 32.4%.

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Output at Chuquicamata fell 21,000 tonnes, or 12.4%, while two other Codelco divisions, Andina and Radomiro Tomic, rose about 4% each. Together El Teniente, Ministro Hales and Chuquicamata lost 95,300 tonnes, more than the company-wide fall of 84,000 tonnes, because Andina and Radomiro Tomic added output.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, known as EBITDA, rose 80% to US$7.496 billion, and that strong operating figure sits beside a net loss because of the non-cash write-down. Costs climbed too, with the C1 cash cost, the direct cost of mining and processing a pound of copper, up 10.1% to 237.9 US cents.

The payment to the state rose 57% from US$1.24 billion in the same period of 2025. The company’s own output fell over the same period.

Chief executive Jorge Gómez said in the 27 November statement: “Codelco faces important operational and financial challenges.” He announced a Recovery Plan to stabilise operations with safety first, build a common risk-management system, cut costs and tighten financial and capital discipline.

No date has been set for the plan’s release. Codelco is wholly owned by the Chilean state, so its Recovery Plan and the outside reviews are the next hard test.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a write-down?

It is an accounting entry that cuts the book value of an asset when its future earnings look lower. No cash leaves the company.

Did Codelco stop paying the state?

No, it paid more than a year earlier. The higher payment came while output fell.

What happens next?

Codelco has announced a Recovery Plan but set no release date. The outside reviews have yet to report.

In depth Chile's economy in 2026

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Codelco statement of 27 November 2026 on January to September results; Codelco extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of 5 November 2026; Ministry of Finance statements · Codelco · Comisión para el Mercado Financiero (Chile’s financial regulator) · Ministerio de Hacienda

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